STILLWATER — The Eisenhower boys and girls tennis teams competed Saturday in Stillwater. The Ike boys finished third as a team. Individually, Jacob Phelps defeated players from Guthrie, Oklahoma Bible Academy and Heritage Hall en route to a #1 singles championship. Josh Phelps defeated players from Jenks and Stillwater before losing to Heritage Hall 2-6, 3-6 to finish second in #2 singles. Jake Eschler and James Lopez defeated Jenks, dropped a match against Stillwater and then defeated Guthrie with the final score of 5-7, 6-0, and then a 10-7 in the tiebreaker to finish 3rd in #2 doubles.
On the girls side, Genevieve Young defeated Stillwater and Tulsa Union before dropping a match to a Heritage Hall player who is committed to Baylor, 0-6, 1-6 in the finals to finish second in #1 singles. Hannah Phelps defeated Guthrie 6-1, 6-0 and lost close ones to Tulsa Union and Stillwater to pick up fourth in #2 singles. The Eagles travel to Elk City for their next competition on Thursday April 22nd.