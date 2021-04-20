The Eisenhower soccer teams went 1-1 against Ardmore on Monday night at Cameron Stadium.
The boys looked to have the game in hand but a late Ardmore goal in extra time made it 2-2 and forced penalty kicks. The Eagles prevailed 3-2 after penalties.
The girls fell behind early and a late rally wasn’t enough in a 5-4 loss.
In the boys game, Devin Dollins, Chris Argyros and Aldo Hernandez converted in the shootout, and Daniel Hernandez stopped two Ardmore kicks to preserve the result.
The Ike girls trailed 3-1 at halftime and the second half got off to a horrific start with a spectacular goal by the Tigers’ Aiden Manning. But the Eagles responded with their own wondergoal, scored by Cayla Hoch on a free kick.
The Eagles will play again Wednesday. They’ll celebrate Senior Night between games.