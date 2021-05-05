PITTSBURGH — Former Eisenhower football standout Rico Bussey Jr., who most recently played college football for Hawaii, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Pittsburgh Steelers, it was announced on Saturday evening after the NFL Draft had concluded.
The 6-foot, 186-pound receiver started his college career at North Texas, where he was eighth in the country in touchdown catches (12) in 2018. However, he suffered a torn ACL in 2019 and joined Hawaii in 2020.
He started all eight games for the Rainbow Warriors in 2020 and caught 31 passes for 274 yards and a touchdown.