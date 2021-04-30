After getting rained out on Tuesday, Eisenhower and MacArthur’s soccer teams made sure the fans got something worth the wait on Thursday.
The boys game featured six goals in the first 30 minutes of play, and ended regulation tied at 5, before the Eagles won in a penalty shootout, 4-3.
The girls game — which was tied at 1 when it was interrupted on Tuesday — remained that way until late in the game as MacArthur scored twice to take a 3-1 victory.
Ike boys win score-fest in penalties
It was an inauspicious start for Eisenhower on Thursday, as the Highlanders scored within the first four minutes when Victor Martinez eluded Eisenhower goalkeeper Daniel Hernandez and slotted the ball home for the opening goal.
Things only got worse for Ike when a pass back to Hernandez ended up in the net and an own goal, making it 2-0 in favor of Mac.
But Eisenhower proceeded to demonstrate its attacking speed up front. First, Devin Dollins scored on an assist from Steven You. Then, less than three minutes later, LeAndre Tuker — who had previously had a goal disallowed for offsides — beat the defense and scored the equalizer. Tuker scored again to give Ike the lead. Finally, with about 10 minutes to go in the first half, Dollins scored his second of the game, giving Eisenhower a 4-2 lead heading into halftime.
But MacArthur scored three second-half goals to push things into extra time and eventually penalties. Hernandez saved more attempts than his counterpart, Emile Tezzo, giving Ike the victory.
Mac girls win on late goals
After Eisenhower had appeared to be the better team for much of Tuesday’s contest before the weather interrupted, the MacArthur girls grabbed control late on Thursday.
Goals by Zoe Martin and Natalie Smith in the final 10 minutes of Thursday’s resumption of Tuesday’s game gave MacArthur the 3-1 victory.