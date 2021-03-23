After six seasons as the head girls basketball coach at Eisenhower High School, Daniel Wall was recently informed his contract will not be renewed for next season.
Wall said he respects the decision, and was simply told the school district was choosing to “go in a new direction”.
Wall was serving as a volunteer assistant for the varsity boys basketball team at Ike in 2015, when he was took up the role of freshman girls basketball coach. Shortly before the 2015-16 season, head coach Jeff Mahoney was out and Wall was in.
In his second seasons at the helm, Wall took a team with a losing regular-season record and led them all the way to the state tournament. He proceeded to take the Eagles to the state tournament the next three seasons, advancing to the semifinals in 2019.
But the success on the court wasn’t what meant the most to Wall during his time at Ike. He had previously described some of his former players as being “like daughters” to him. The bonds forged over time and the greater purpose beyond the hardwood are what he cherishes the most.
“It’s got to be all about the relationships, just the loyalty I felt from the coaches and staff, the trust from the parents, allowing me to coach their daughters. And more than anything, just developing lifelong connections with the players,” Wall said. “It’s definitely taught me that my purpose is not in winning and losing, as competitive as I get. My purpose is using the vehicle of whatever sport I coach to hopefully love young people and point them to Jesus Christ.”
Wall said he is not sure at this time whether he will pursue another coaching job any time soon, but expressed his gratitude to the school for his time there.
“My time at Eisenhower has been nothing short of a blessing,” Wall said. “I’ve enjoyed all of it.”
Wall is still under contract as a teacher and assistant track coach at Eisenhower.