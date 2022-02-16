Eisenhower head football coach Eric Gibson is leaving Lawton after three seasons to become the new head football coach at Chickasha High School. The Chickasha Public Schools Board of Education approved the hiring of Gibson at its Monday meeting.
Gibson arrived at Eisenhower in 2019 and after back-to-back 2-win seasons, he helped the Eagles to a 5-5 record this past season and a fifth-place district finish, taking them to the doorstep of the playoffs.
“I would like to thank Lawton Public Schools, Mr. Hime and Dr. James and the wonderful people who (entrusted) me with the opportunity to be a head football coach at Eisenhower. The admin, staff and kids will always have a special place in my heart,” Gibson said in a message sent to the Lawton Constitution on Monday.