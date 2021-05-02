In a game that was rained out over a week earlier, Eisenhower took a 2-0 lead on district leader Noble on Friday, but could not seal the deal, falling in nine innings, 12-2.
Ike took the lead in the first inning when Connor Collins drove in two. They gave up a run but led 2-1 for much of the contest.
Justin Strickland started the game on the mound for Ike and went three innings, staying on a pitch count. He, Isaak Barber and Brett Barnett gave up just two runs to the Bears over eight innings.
The Eagles had chances throughout the game, leaving the bases loaded on at least one occasion and then left Thomas Richards on second in extras.
Richards came in to pitch in the ninth and gave up 10 runs in the final inning to Noble, putting the game out of reach. That made for an 0-3 week for Eisenhower, including two extra-inning games.
“We’re battling, we’re playing well,” head coach Jay Vermillion said.
The scenario might end up working out for the Eagles, though, as it appears they’ll avoid going to Carl Albert’s regional. Instead, Ike will likely head to Noble on Thursday.