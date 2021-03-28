CACHE — With arguably its most important tournament of the regular season on the horizon, the Eisenhower baseball team needed to gain some momentum.
They hope they did just that on Friday night with a wild 15-13 win over Cache.
Eisenhower jumped out to a 5-0 lead, as Caiden Smalls had a 3-run double, as did Marshon Williams. Williams started on the mound, but due to a short pitch count, he was pulled after two innings and replaced by Ross Booker. The Bulldogs cut the lead to 5-3 at one point before Ike gained a 13-6 lead. But Cache fought back to make it a close game.
Freshman Carson Cooksey entered the game and pitched the last three innings and performed well, head coach Jay Vermillion said. He helped calm things down and allow Ike to pull away late. The freshman also had an RBI hit.
The Eagles are hoping to hit their stride as the Bo Bowman Invitational approaches this upcoming week, with games to be played Thursday through Saturday at MacArthur and Lawton High Schools.
“We feel like we need a little more time getting our kids back on track. We’re starting to see the baseball better, we’re starting to swing it better,” Vermillion said.
The Eagles (7-5) have district games against Del City scheduled for Monday (at home) and Tuesday (at Del City).