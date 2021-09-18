Some things were meant to stand, and other were meant to fall.
In Friday night’s contest between longtime rivals Lawton High and Lawton Eisenhower, a 12-game losing streak lasting more than a decade came to a decisive end as the Eagles came out victorious, beating the Wolverines 59-23.
The game didn’t look like a streak-ender early on. Penalties would be the Achilles’ heel for the Eagles early, killing a potential touchdown drive. On Lawton High’s first possession, on a crucial third and 10, quarterback Devarius Hardy scrambled to his right to get the necessary yardage and keep the drive alive. On the very next play, Hardy would find Jamal Hurd for a 13-yard reception. This would set up a 21-yard run by Devin Simpson.
The Wolverines were not done letting the ball fly. Hardy would drop back and find Kobe Nichols for a 49-yard touchdown pass to give Lawton High the early 7-0 lead.
Ike responded well. On the 2nd play of the Eagles’ ensuing drive, running back TreVaughn Walton took the ball 71 yards for the touchdown. With the extra point good by Aldo Hernandez, the Eagles tied the game up, 7-7.
Eisenhower showed some trickery early. A short kick was recovered by Ike. Walton would continue his spectacular first quarter, getting his second rushing touchdown from 50 yards out, putting the game 14-7 in Eisenhower’s advantage.
The Wolverines looked to answer right back with two 11-yard runs by Nathen Jones and Nichols, but the offense would stall out. The Eagles got the ball back and continued the offensive explosion, getting a 49-yard touchdown pass from Will Trachte to Bryan Crittenden. Hernandez would successfully complete the point after kick giving the Eagles a 21-7 lead. ending the first quarter.
Ziaire Walton would join the scoring affair, getting his first touchdown of the night with a 71-yard pass from Trachte to make it 28-7. It began to become palpable around the stadium: this was not the Eisenhower of recent years.
The offensive struggles continued for the Wolverines with the stout front seven of Eisenhower forcing another three-and-out. With a 17-yard reception by Kingston Tito, the Eagles sent Hernandez and the field goal unit for a 30-yard field goal to give the Eagles a 31-7 lead in the early stages of the second quarter.
Things would go from bad to worse for the Wolverines, as Hardy would cough up the ball on their own ten-yard line, giving the ball right back to Eisenhower. After a holding call on the Eagles offense, Crittenden would get the end-around handoff and take the run 15-yards for the touchdown. With extra point good by Hernandez, the Eagles would pad their lead to 38-7.
As the Wolverines looked to get a spark on offense, coach Ryan Breeze went for it on fourth down conversion but fell short. With the turnover on downs, the Eagles would get the ball back on the LHS 45-yard line. A 25-yard Cory McClelland end-around run, plus a 14-yard reception by Crittenden set up a quarterback sneak from the one-yard line by Trachte. The kick was true. It was 45-7.
With back-to-back big plays from Simpson, the Wolverines were able to get in Joseph Kim’s field goal, giving the Wolverines light heading into halftime. The score would read 45-10 as the first half came to close, with the advantage going to the Eagles.
Coming out of the break, Lawton High would come out firing right back at the Eagles. After some good rushes from Jones, Hardy would find Hurd for another big pass for 22-yards to set up a first-and-goal situation. Jones would get the carry and his first touchdown of the game from five yards out, giving life back to the Wolverines. With the extra point no good, the Wolverines cut in to the lead at 45-16.
The Eagles would waste no time answering back. On the second play of the Eagles possession, Crittenden would take the pass from Trachte for a 50-yard touchdown reception. With another point after kick good by Hernandez, the Eagles expanded their lead to 52-16.
TreVaughn Walton would put the finishing touches to his outstanding game, getting a 15-yard receiving touchdown.
Jones would get his second touchdown of the game for Lawton High, scoring from two yards out. But at that point, it was just a formality. The Eagles hadn’t just ended a streak, they had gotten a gorilla off their backs. They had sent a message. For head coach Eric Gibson, his first city rivalry victory was without a doubt the sweetest win of his still-young Eisenhower tenure.
“Its been a long time coming. We have been going into halftime close, but close is never good enough for us,” Gibson said. “I told the guys that we want to jump on them early and we are not going to play scared. They came out and did that, and proved we can play a little football too.”
The Eagles (2-1) will be put to the test as they travel to Oklahoma City to open District 5A-2 play at Bishop McGuinness on Friday.
The Wolverines (1-2) have a short week, as they get ready for their Thursday night contest against Midwest City in their district opener.