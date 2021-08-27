Having made the state semifinals last year, Eisenhower entered the season as the queens of Lawton softball.
And in their first intracity rivalry game of the young season, the Eagles didn’t necessarily play their finest game of the year. But buoyed by MacArthur mistakes and solid pitching from its ace, Eisenhower did more than enough to top the Highlanders on Thursday, 9-3.
Ike struck early in the 1st as leadoff hitter Brailee Rooks scored on a wild pitch. Hailey Isom drove in Javiona Grady with a single, putting the Eagles up 2-0 after half-an-inning. On the other side, Eisenhower pitcher Jennaye “JJ” Williams appeared to be in control early. A couple of strikeouts in the first inning kept Mac quiet. Meanwhile, Ike added a run in the 2nd to make it 3-0. Although she didn’t always have the same command she’s possessed in the past, Williams certainly showed the velocity and poise on the mound that’s made her intimidating to hitters.
Fast forward to the third inning, and the Eagles really broke the game open. Despite two early outs, Ike put together a rally, aided by errors from the Mac defense. A couple of would-be great defensive plays weren’t executed, allowing two runners on. Alexis Underwood popped a blooper to shallow right field, where second baseman Katie Murphery dropped the ball, allowing two runs to score. Two batters later, Kourtney Knutson hit a pop-up to second base, where Murphery was once again the victim of an unlucky break, misplaying the ball, loading the bases. Kayla Rodriguez hit a ball that barely went halfway up the third-base line and barely stayed fair, allowing a run to score.
It wasn’t until the 4th inning that Mac crossed the plate, with Samara Oliver driving home a run with a single up the middle. The very next batter, Alexis Wattenbarger, singled as well, driving home two runs, making it 7-3.
But that was as close as MacArthur would get. The Highlanders couldn’t muster more runs, while Ike tacked on a run in each of the last two innings of the game.
Both teams will be back in action next week against district foes. MacArthur hosts Ardmore on Monday, while Eisenhower will visit Duncan on Tuesday.