DUNCAN — Eisenhower’s baseball team earned more than just a win on Monday night.
The Eagles accomplished something the program hadn’t in a long time, and something head coach Jay Vermillion had not achieved in his career, beating perennial Class 5A power Duncan 8-6 in Monday’s District 5A-1 game in Duncan.
Duncan took a 3-0 lead in the first inning, but the Eagles were not deterred. Back-to-back doubles by Caiden Smalls and Will Trachte gave Ike its first run. The Demons made it 4-1 after 4 innings.
Despite the somewhat rocky start, Ike pitcher Marshon Williams didn’t panic. The senior kept his composure and began to hit his marks more consistently.
“Marshon settled down. He was in the zone tonight, he was around the plate,” Vermillion said. “As the game went on, he got better. His (velocity) got better.
“It’s funny, when you score runs, you pitch better.”
And the Eagles did, eventually, score runs. The score remained 4-1 until the top of the 6th, where the visitors exploded for 7 runs, with Carson Cooksey and Justin Strickland each having 2-RBI hits.
“We took advantage of some walks by their pitchers,” Vermillion said. “It just kind of snowballed, we end up having a big inning.”
Williams allowed a run in each the sixth and seventh innings, but finished with the win, going all seven innings, allowing 8 hits and striking out three Demons.
“I’m really proud of him, he was really big when we really needed him tonight,” Vermillion said. “It was a big district win.”
Since joining Class 5A and becoming district bunkmates with the Demons, Eisenhower has struggled against Duncan, losing its previous nine contests, five of them by shutout. The last time Ike beat Duncan was in March of 2013, when the Eagles were led by future NOC-Enid and Arkansas-Fort Smith player Nick Yoning, who struck out 17 Duncan batters.
Eisenhower (14-10, 3-3 in District 5A-1) hosts Duncan (15-8, 4-1) today at 5 p.m.