NOBLE — After losing two extra-inning games last week, the Eisenhower baseball team finally got it right on Thursday.
After generating no runs through the first 13 innings of its regional tournament opener against El Reno, Eisenhower got some timely hits in the 14th inning, finishing off the Indians, 4-0. The Eagles had to play a winners bracket game immediately after against district foe Noble. Despite staying competitive with the district champs through four innings, the Eagles gave up 10 runs in the fifth inning of a 10-0 loss.
Ike will play El Reno again today at 4 p.m. in an elimination game, with the winner facing Noble.
The Eagles’ first game on Thursday followed the trend of a lot of recent Ike games: the pitching was great, but the offense was lacking.
“It was one of those games, we just couldn’t get a hit, our bats were just cold,” head coach Jay Vermillion said.
Wanting to save his pitchers for the rest of the tournament, Vermillion tried to use strict pitch counts — about 35 pitches or fewer — on all four pitchers who took the mound.
“Our pitchers were lights-out today, just lights-out,” Vermillion said.
After Ike loaded the bases in the 14th inning, Carson Cooksey hit a double that brought in all three runners. Soon after, Connor Collins drove in Cooksey to make it 4-0. In the bottom half of the inning, Brett Barnett shut the Indians down to finish off the marathon game.
In the second game, Ike faced Noble and the Bears’ ace, sophomore Colin Fisher, regarded as one of the best pitchers in the state. The Eagles had played Noble tough in both regular-season meetings, even getting a couple of runs on Fisher earlier in the season. However, there were no runs to be found this day. Once again, the game remained scoreless for a long time, this time through four innings. But a combination of Noble base hits and Eisenhower errors resulted in a deluge of runs by the hosts.