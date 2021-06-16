In mid-May, Jay Vermillion made official the news those who knew him already saw coming.
After six years as head baseball coach at Eisenhower High School and 26 years coaching in total, Vermillion announced he would officially step down as head baseball coach, wanting to spend more time with his family.
As of right now, Vermillion still plans on teaching at Eisenhower High this fall, but will not be a full-time coach. He said he hasn’t ruled out helping in some capacity if asked, but said it felt right to take a step back.
“The relationships I had with other coaches and my players is probably what I take away the most,” Vermillion said.
Vermillion was an assistant at Ike for a season before becoming the head baseball coach for the 2016 season, a title he held for for six years. He also helped out as an assistant with football (for two years) and softball (five years) but it was the 26 years as a baseball coach (7 as an assistant, 19 as a head coach) that he remembers most fondly. Stops in Oklahoma included Wynnewood, Midwest City and Walters. Growing up the son of Blanchard coaching legend Sonny Vermillion, Jay knew he wanted to be around the game, and said it will be strange not being in a dugout next spring.
Of course, he remembers the 338 wins he amassed in his career and remembers some of the great teams he had, including Walters teams that won more than 30 games and his 2007 Wynnewood team that fell in the state finals to Dale, 2-1.
But more so, he remembers the connections along the way. He takes special pride in how far the Ike program has come in the past seven years. That improvement culminated this year with a squad that made the finals of the Bo Bowman Invitational and that was the runner-up in the Noble Regional in the playoffs.
“There’s a group of people who worked really hard that when I got there, the field was in such bade shape, we couldn’t have home games,” Vermillion said. “A lot of people deserve credit. Also, the product on the field is a lot better. Just being able to see the program grow and improve is great.”