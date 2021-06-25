Before he and his family left Lawton for Daytona, Florida, Brian Knight had a good feeling.
He had a good feeling that his son Cal and stepson Austin would take home national championships at the USA Powerlifting National Championships in mid-June.
And that feeling was justified.
Both Austin and Cal won their respective weight classes, with Cal, in particular, running away with the top prize in his division. Cal, 10, won the 30-kilogram and under division by bench-pressing 25 kg (55 lbs), squatting 32.5 kg (a little more than 71 lbs) and deadlifting 60 kg (more than 132 lbs) for a total of 117.5 kg (nearly 260 lbs). Cal broke state records in 10 different categories — records he already owned.
Meanwhile, Austin, 13, won the 83 kg and under class by lifting a total of 458.5 kilograms (though he actually lifted an Oklahoma record of 470 at the state championships several weeks before). But he was not only crowned the national champion in his division, he set a national record for single-lift deadlift in the 83 kg division by lifting 196 kg (more than 432 lbs), shattering the previous weight class record that stood for five-and-a-half years.
As great as the achievements were, the trip also served as a fun family vacation to Daytona and Key West. After all, the accomplishments were deserving of some sort of reward.
“For me, I just like showing the kids hard work brings success,” Brian Knight said. “Cal’s a little harder to push sometimes, but Austin, with how hard he works, he’s the No. 1 youth lifter in the country. He’s on his own diet, he works hard and he’s seeing the results.”
So, what’s next for Lawton’s strongest step-siblings? Austin intends to continue playing football in the fall, hopeful his training will keep paying off. As for Cal, he’s ready for a break.
“Cal has said he’s ‘officially retired’ from lifting,” Brian Knight laughed. “I told him, ‘Dude, you’re 10 years old’. So, we’ll see.”