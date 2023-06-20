A winter occurrence is delaying a summer sports staple.
The Lawton Country Club is delaying the 55th annual Firecracker Open golf tournament, usually played on Independence Day weekend.
Head golf pro Johnny Wilson said he hopes to keep the club’s historic tournament close to the usually scheduled date.
“We had some winter-kill on six greens,” Wilson said. “We’ve been waiting on sod and the date keeps getting pushed back. The 17th of July is when we believe it will be here. Hopefully in four weeks we’ll be able to open the greens and maybe have the Firecracker the last weekend of July.”
The damage happened on a cold, windy night last winter when tarps came loose on six greens. Twelve of the greens are in ideal condition but six are brown and in need of new sod.
The Lawton Country Club is getting new sod from Pilot Point, Texas. It will be Zoysiagrass.
Despite the postponement, the tournament will remain consistent with previous playings in terms of registration and enrollment.
“Right now we are going to try to keep everything as close to the same as possible, Wilson said.
