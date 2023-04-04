Lawton bowling legend passes

Jerry Hill was the first person to be inducted into the Greater Lawton-Fort Sill Bowling Association Hall of Fame back in 1973, the first year that local records show him with one of many perfect 300 games.

It is with a heavy heart and much sorrow that we share with you the passing of a great man and bowling legend Mr. Jerry Hill.

There isn’t much to add to what hasn’t already been said the last few days about Mr. Hill as there isn’t a bowler in southwest Oklahoma who didn’t know him and admire him for his many years of hard work and dedication to the sport.