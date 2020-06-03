OKLAHOMA CITY — Remington Park leading trainer Eddie Willis posted 37 wins to gain his 11th seasonal championship, with Jess B Glory getting the final win for his barn in the Grade 1, $90,040 Junos Request Stakes on Saturday night.
Owned by Homer Hill of Lawton, Jess B Glory had started four times previously this season, to no avail. She had no victories and no in-the-money placings in two prior stakes attempts, obviously saving her best for the final night of the season.
Jockey Jimmy Brooks had Jess B Glory away sharply as she traveled the 400 yards on the front end, taking on all challengers. The 4-year-old mare by Mr Jess Perry from the Valiant Hero mare Glory Rider found the finish line first by a nose in :19.567 over the fast track, gaining a 93 speed index for the effort.
Diamond And A Half rallied for the close runner-up position while PJ Splash Of Joy, the wagering favorite at 8-5 odds, settled for third, another head behind.
Jess B Glory went off at 9-1 odds and paid $21.60 to win, $9.20 to place and $5.80 to show. Diamond And A Half paid $12.80 to place and $6 to show. PJ Splash Of Joy returned $3.20 to show.
Bred in Oklahoma by the You And Me Partners (Hill and Terry Bell) of Lawton, members of the Oklahoma Horse Racing Hall of Fame at Remington Park, Jess B Glory made $55,422 in the Junos Request Stakes to run her career total to $137,693. She has started 17 times with three wins, four seconds and four more thirds.
This is the first victory in the Junos Request Stakes for Homer Hill and Jimmy Brooks. Trainer Eddie Willis won the race in 2011 with Illegal Fireworks.
The Junos Request Stakes is for fillies and mares, 3 and older. The race is named for multiple Remington Park seasonal champion Junos Request who won the 1992 Remington Park Championship in a year where she was eventually voted the American Quarter Horse Association’s Champion Aged Mare.