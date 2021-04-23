Eisenhower and Lawton High were both at home Thursday night, and both teams wound up in games with lopsided scorelines. However, they were on opposite ends of the results.
Thanks to five hits as well as plenty of walks, Eisenhower poured 11 runs on Ardmore in the first inning of a 12-1 runaway. Meanwhile, Lawton High was celebrating Senior Night, but the fun seemed to end once the game started, as the Wolverines were done in by an early and consistent bombardment of runs by Putnam City, dropping a 19-0 decision.
Ike takes advantage early against Tigers
The Eagles were in control from the start, as Will Trachte and Marshon Williams both had doubles, with Williams driving in the game’s first two runs with his. Connor Collins, Justin Strickland and Isaak “Tank” Barber all had base hits in the first inning, while Collins also had a fielder’s choice.
The Eagles were also beneficiaries of plenty of walks by Ardmore pitchers. In total, eight Eisenhower batters reached base via walk.
On the mound, freshman Carson Cooksey was sound, not allowing a hit in three innings of work, striking out five. Kept on a pitch count by head coach Jay Vermillion, Cooksey gave way to Barber in the fourth, and Barber went the final two innings, also striking out five.
Eisenhower (14-10) are scheduled to host Lawton High at noon on Saturday.
Lawton High undone on Senior Night