ARDMORE — Class 6A and 5A schools from the greater Lawton area will aim for gold at the state track and field championships, slated for Friday and Saturday at Ardmore.
Class 5A will feature five area schools, each of which has athletes ready to contend for medals. Eisenhower boasts the likes of Drelan Swanson, a regional champion in the boys 100 meters, and Queen Harvey, who won the regional championship in the girls 400 meters by posting a 59.40 seconds, faster than any other 5A runner ran at any of the regionals this year. Jamie Morgan give the Eagles a contender in the girls 200 meters.
Eisenhower also has two of the top male 300-meter hurdlers in the state in Khalil Ferguson and Logan Crawford, who finished 1-2 at regionals. Ferguson also got 2nd at regionals in the 110 hurdles. The Eagles should also be considered contenders in the girls 4x400 and 4x200 relays, having taken 1st and 2nd in those events, respectively, at regionals.
Ike features some outstanding athletes in the field events, as senior Jaeden Poahway enters as a regional champ in discus, where sophomore Kingston Tito finished 2nd, while Tito’s cousin Jermaine Veu should content in the shot put.
Veu will also have to contend with MacArthur’s Eperone Taito, who threw just six inches farther than Veu in the regionals. Mac also has discus thrower Devin Bush, long jumper Jaidyn McBroom and 800-meter runner Dominic Collins. The Mac boys also have a great shot at a medal in the 4x100 relay and 4x800 relay.
The MacArthur girls feature Tajanah Mardenborough, who medaled at regionals in both the 100 and 200.
Elgin’s Mikaela Scholl qualified for State in the 100 and 200, while teammate Amaya Rodriguez qualified in the 400. Middle- and long-distance runner McElhaney gives the Owls a legitimate shot at medals in the 800, 1600 and 3200 meters, having earned silver in each of those events at regionals. The Elgin boys feature Blake Balch in the 200 and Tre Harris, a regional champ in the 110 hurdles. The Owls also have a shot at a medal in the 4x800 relay.
Duncan’s Kindalyn Miller is a regional champion in the girls 100 meter hurdles, running the fastest time in 5A at regionals, and is also one of the best long jumpers and high jumpers in the state. Duncan freshman Aaliyah Treat earned 2nd place at regionals in the 200 meters.
Altus’ best shots at state champions on the girls side are likely their regional champions in field events: Addison Stults in the shot put and Jenna Blackford in the girls discus, while Hali Denton finished 2nd at regionals in the high jump. Denton was also a silver medalist in the 100 meter hurdles.
The Bulldogs should also perform well in the girls 4x100 relay, as well as the boys 4x200 and boys 4x400.
In 6A, Lawton High’s Devin Simpson qualified in the boys 300 meter hurdles, Pene Vaisagote qualified in the boys high jump and Ciyah Duggins qualified in the girls long jump.