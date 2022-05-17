ARDMORE — While no Southwest Oklahoma schools left the Class 5A and 6A state track and field meets with team medals, several local athletes came home with awards and accolades after Friday and Saturday’s competition.
On the girls side in Class 5A, Eisenhower, MacArthur and Duncan finished 8th, 9th and 10th, respectively, while Altus was 14th and Elgin 19th. In the 5A boys rankings, Elgin finished 12th, while MacArthur finished 15th, Eisenhower 17th and Duncan 18th. Altus finished 25th.
Eisenhower’s relay team of Jamie Morgan, Jakalya Morgan, Kaniyah Jones and Queen Harvey finished 2nd in the Class 5A girls 4x400-meter relay. The MacArthur girls relay team of Keileah Lindsey, Alonna Lindsey, Anayah Green and Tajanah Mardenborough finished 3rd in the 5A girls 4x200-meter relay. Mardenborough also finished 4th in the girls 100-meter dash.
Duncan’s Kindalyn Miller had a big medal haul, taking home 2nd in the high jump, 2nd in the long jump and 3rd in the 100-meter hurdles. Altus’ Jenna Blackford took home the silver in the shot put. Elgin sophomore Audrey McElhaney finished 3rd in the girls 1600 and 4th in the 800.
In Class 5A boys, Eisenhower’s Drelan Swanson took home 3rd place in the 100-meter dash. The MacArthur boys relay team of Xavier Cornelius, Carson Burd, Dominic Collins and Anthony Smith took home 3rd place in the 4x800-meter relay. The Elgin relay team of Blake Balch, Matt Lund, Treyvon Crabtree and Shun Deener finished 3rd in the 4x100-meter relay. Elgin’s Tre Harris finished 3rd in the 110-meter hurdles. In the 300-meter hurdles, Ike’s Khalil Ferguson finished 4th and Elgin’s Langston Roberts was 5th.
In Class 6A, Lawton High’s Devin Simpson took home 2nd place in the boys 300-meter hurdles. The Wolverines’ Pene Vaisagote was 6th in the high jump.