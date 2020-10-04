Lawton area runners placed in two separate runs the past few weekends.
At the Great Land Run in Enid on Saturday, Sept. 19, Leon Curry and Peggy Coe placed 1st and 2nd, respectively, in their age groups, in the half-marathon. Meanwhile, Robert Jarousak got 1st in his age group in the 10K and Jerry Nottingham got 4th in his age group in the 5K.
Sprint Thru The Crossroads in Seiling on Sept. 26, Nottingham got 1st in his age group in the 5K while in the 10K, Chris Lipscomb got 1st in his age group and 2nd overall.