;LHS;Dun
First downs;15;15
Rushing (Att.-Yds);33-187;44-173
Passes(Com-Att.-Int);8-15-1;7-20-2
Pass Yds;178;97
Punts;3-32.6;5-31.3
Fumbles (Tot-Lost);2-1;0-0
Penalties;8-78;10-85
Lawton;9;15;8;7;—;39
Duncan;0;6;6;0;—;12
How they scored:
LHS—Safety, punt blocked out of end zone, 2:42, 1st.
LHS—Esariuan Gilmore-Kelly 58 pass from Donovan Dorsey (Joseph Kim kick), 2:26, 1st.
Duncan—Tyson Walker 13 pass from Tate Wilkins (kick blocked), 9;10, 2nd.
LHS—Christian Houston 2 run (Kim kick), 3:53, 2nd.
LHS—Dorsey 2 run (Houston run), 0:34, 2nd.
Duncan—Walker 26 pass from Wilkins (run failed), 6:59, 3rd.
LHS—Jerrion Bradford 37 pass from Devin Simpson (Albert Baker pass from Dorsey), 5:49, 3rd.
LHS—Houston 61 run (Kim kick), 4:32, 4th.
Individual leaders
RUSHING: LHS — Houston 20-139; Simpson 4-38; Dorsey 2-14; Baker 2-6; Galbreath 3-2; Lawrence 1-munus-4; Hardy 2-minus 8. Duncan — Wilkins 22-88; Pettit 16-86; Brooksher 1-2; Martinez 5-minus3.
Passing (Com-Att-Int.-Yds): LHS — Dorsey 7-14-1-145; Simpson 1-1-0-37. Duncan — Wilkins 7-20-1-97.
Receiving: LHS — Gillmore-Kelly 4-80; Simpson 1-8; Houston 1-1; Hurd 1-52; Bradford 1-37. Duncan —Walker 3-55; Pettit 3-24.