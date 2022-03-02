Emma Andrews says as complex as basketball coaches can make their schemes, when the game is on the line it’s a simple matter, just make more shots and that’s just what Cameron women did as they held off Eastern New Mexico, 88-85, Tuesday in the first round of the Lone Star Conference Tournament.
Texas-Tyler beat Midwestern, 55-38; Lubbock Christian routed Arkansas-Fort Smith, 84-67; and Texas-A&M International beat Texas A&M-Kingsville, 66-64, in other first-round action. Next up for the Cameron women will be a noon meeting Friday against Texas A&M-Commerce at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.
Cameron got the edge thanks to a pair of late treys from senior Whitney Outon and right on the heels of those big shots she blocked an ENMU layup to keep the Aggies ahead for good. Cassie Boorer added a big layup for an 84-80 lead with 1:07 remaining and then it came down to free throw shooting and Katie King and Maighan Hedge hit four straight, with Hedge arranging the final score with 16.1 seconds remaining.
ENMU was able to get off a couple of shots but none found the mark and when Stephanie Peterson grabbed a big rebound with five seconds remaining and dribbled to halfcourt, the Greyhounds were unable to track her down and foul as the Aggies started their celebration.
It was fitting that the celebration was along the north rail of the Aggie Gym as it was crowded with CU athletes cheering the women to victory.
“When those baseball players got here and the (men’s) basketball players got there on the rail it really motivated us,” Outon said. “I hadn’t been shooting that well but coach kept telling me to put them up that they will start to fall at some point. Those two threes were big and it felt so good to see them drop.”
Andrews is never one to rein in her players because that’s how she learned to play the game at Fresno State.
“I know at some point we were going to start hitting shots again,” she said. “It’s one of those things, they had a run and then we had one. We hit some big shots tonight and we really made some big free throws.”
For the game the Aggies hit 31-of-56 shots from the field (53.4 percent) and they nailed 12-of-28 from long range for 42.9 percent, a better than average effort compared to just 7-of-18 from long range by the visitors.
Cameron had amazing balance as Hedge scored 22, Peterson 17, King and Outon 14 each and Kassie Boorer with 10.
“Kassie has really stepped up big for us,” Andrews said. “She hit some big shots, she got some clutch rebounds and had some nice assists.”
But don’t talk about her strange shooting motion.
“I wonder who taught her that shot but she keeps finding a way to make them so it’s hard to complain,” the coach said with a huge grin while talking about Boorer’s one-handed shot.
With the win the Aggies can start preparing for their second straight trip to the LSC quarterfinals.
“I think we learned a great deal from going down there last year,” Outon said. “We had all that COVID protocol going on but this time we’re going down there with confidence after beating a good team. I think the teams that played tonight have an edge because the top eight teams were pretty even all throughout the regular season. I think we will play good down there.”
One positive thing is that Eastern is behind the Aggies and that’s a good thing because the Greyhounds are as explosive as any team in the LSC. Meme Amand led ENMU with 23 points and Ivanna McCurdy added 20. Those two are among the most physical players in the conference and they not only combined for 43 points but they also combined to grab 18 rebounds.
Cameron will take a 17-10 overall record into Friday’s matchup while Commerce is 23-4.