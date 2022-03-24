A complete-game performance from pitcher Justin Strickland and two runs in the 6th helped Eisenhower finish off a 4-1 win over rival MacArthur on Wednesday afternoon.
Eisenhower struck early, taking the lead in the first when Ross Booker drove in Will Trachte. Strickland scored later in the inning when catcher Julian Love’s throw to 2nd base to try to get a runner was off-line.
On the mound, Strickland was able to control the Mac bats for much of the day, striking out 8, allowing just five hits and one walk. However, errors by Eisenhower gave MacArthur second (and third) chances to cut into the lead.
Love redeemed himself later by driving in Evan Wiley. The Highlanders looked like they had momentum in the 4th, as Aiden Veld opened the inning with a double and eventually moved to 3rd base. However, Wiley flied out to end the inning, stranding Veld on 3rd.
Mac pitcher Stephen Brown kept the Highlanders in the game, going all 7 innings, striking out 11. But Eisenhower put together a rally in the 6th inning, helped in part by a controversial play at 1st.
After the first two Ike batters of the inning struck out, Booker got on base on a walk. A.J. El Kouri battled through a tough at-bat and eventually singled, moving Booker to 3rd base. The next batter, Andre Amantine, drove a liner into right field, and Mac right fielder Conner Clark misplayed it, allowing two runs to score to give Ike all the cushion it would need.
Caiden Smalls finished the game 2 for 3, while Booker got on base three times, twice via walk. For MacArthur, Wiley, Love, Veld, Carlton Clark and Caden Tahbonemah had hits.
The game was originally scheduled to be held on Tuesday but was rescheduled due to weather.
Eisenhower (3-7, 1-2 in District 5A-2) hosts Fletcher on Thursday and Apache on Friday. The Eagles then have a home-and-home series with district leaders Noble next week. MacArthur (4-5, 1-2) visits Guthrie on Thursday and will have its own two-game district set against Santa Fe South next week.