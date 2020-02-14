Empty possessions in the final two minutes proved costly as Cameron’s men’s basketball team lost a 78-74 Lone Star Conference battle against University of Texas-Tyler at the Aggie Gym on Thursday.
Cameron only led the game for 1:40 but the Aggies still had their chances to pull this one out of the fire. But a missed 3-point attempt at the 2:45 mark, along with turnovers at 2:10 and 1:47 wiped out any hopes of a comeback as the Patriots escaped by making a few more clutch shots down the stretch.
But CU still had its chances after Kendall Scott nailed a trey with 1:20 remaining to make it a one-possession game at 71-68.
The Aggies got a quick timeout to plot strategy but the Patriots ran their offense and were able to get Micah Fuller open on the wing and he drilled a trey to make 74-68 with 50 seconds left and this one was all but over.
There were fouls, turnovers and mistakes in those final seconds but nothing worked well enough to give the Aggies a chance at rescuing a victory.
The first half featured plenty of long-range shooting and both teams had the hot hand with the Patriots hitting 6 of 10 in the first half and the Aggies drilling 4 of 8.
Where the difference was with turnovers as the Aggies gave up 13 points off mistakes in the first half and that helped the visitors forge a 44-36 lead at the break.
During the first 20 minutes the Aggies were unable to control Darius Alford, a 5-11 sophomore guard from Houston who registered 17 points in the first half including hitting 6 of 11 from the field as the CU defenders were unable to stick with the quick guard.
Scott did his part to keep the Aggies in the game by producing 20 points on 6 of 7 shooting from the field.
Brock Schreiner added 13 while Darrius Green scored 12 and Jalen Nicholas 10 for the Aggies.
As it was at halftime, the turnover woes cost the Aggies as they gave up 23 points off 16 mistakes in the physical contest. The Patriots only turned it over nine times and the Aggies produced just nine points off those mistakes.