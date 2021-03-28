Despite two strong outings by starters Tyler Cornett and Marcos Feria, the Cameron men were unable to secure their second series win losing a pair of 5-2 games to UAFS on Saturday.
On Friday, Cameron snapped a 10-game losing streak with an 8-7 win over the Lions thanks to a pair of homers and a quality start by Michael Womack. Cornett and Feria followed suit with a pair of solid starts, but CU was unable to capitalize late in both games of Saturday’s doubleheader.
Cornett got the ball in game one and gave up just three hits in six innings of work on the mound. He allowed single runs in the second and fifth innings and struck out three batters but issued seven free passes.
Down 1-0 after the second inning RBI single by the Lion’s Brenden Williams, Cameron answered that run with two in the bottom of the fourth thanks to a two-RBI double off the bat of Nik Sanchez that allowed Jayce Clem and Kalen Haynes to cross the plate.
UAFS responded with the run in the fifth inning to tie game one at two, which is where the score would sit for the next five innings sending game two of the series to an extra-frame.
After turning in three solid innings of relief for CU, Carter Bourg ran into trouble in the top of the 10th frame. A leadoff walk and a double down the line put runners on second and third with no outs. Dylan Hurt broke the tie with a sacrifice fly that allowed Brooks Sunny to score from third. Br. Williams delivered another clutch hit, driving in a run on a double to give his team a 4-2 lead. CU skipper Kyle Williams brought in Nolan Archuleta to get out of the frame but not before an error allowed another run to score in the inning.
Cameron touched up UAFS starter Foster Pace for two runs on three hits, but reliever Jakob Petross was dominant in his 6.2 innings on the mound. The big freshman struck out six Aggie hitters including Clem in the bottom of the 10th for the final out to secure the 5-2 win, his second of the season.
The Aggies had seven hits in game one, stranding eight runners on base, while UAFS tallied 10 hits with 13 left on base. Cooper Edwards led CU with a pair of base hits and reached via a walk, while Sanchez had the only RBI.
In game two, Feria was even more dominant than his predecessor, as he went 7.1 innings, gave up just one run, which was unearned, on three hits and a pair of walks, and struck out nine UAFS hitters.
Cameron’s bats gave Feria early run support, getting a run in the first inning via a RBI single by Jordan Harrison-Dudley that brought home Beau Williams. CU added to that lead in the fifth when Julian Macias singled in Clem to put the home team up 2-0.
Trouble didn’t start until the top of the eight inning. Feria opened the inning with a strikeout, but an error allowed Hunter Church to reach and then a walk but two on for the Lions. That prompted Coach Williams to bring in Tyler Garcia, who gave up a single in the next at-bat to cut the CU lead in half. Garcia was able to retire the next two batters to get out of the frame with his team still on top.
In the top of the ninth, two hit batters bookended a bunt single to load the bases with only one out in the frame. Tyler Gregg came in to replace his fellow name-sake on the mound and got a ground ball against the first batter he faced, but the CU third basemen decided to try and get the out at home but the throw was too late allowing a run to score and tie the game. A wild pitch by Gregg allowed UAFS to take the lead and then a RBI single and sac bunt allowed two more to score as the Lions extended their lead to 5-2.
UAFS got another solid relief outing, this time by Coby Greiner, who gave up just one unearned run on three hits and two walks while striking out five in 4.1 innings on the mound. Braiden Partin, who threw three perfect inning during Friday’s game closed things out by giving up one hit and striking out two in the final 1.1 innings to earn the win.
Cameron recorded 10 hits and stranded 12 runners in game two, while UAFS recorded just six hits and left eight on base. Edwards, Clem, Harrison-Dudley, and Macias all had two-hit games for the Black and Gold in the loss.
The Aggies, who have now lost their last four series, falls to 4-15 on the season and 4-11 in conference play. They will face in-state foe Oklahoma Christian next weekend, April 2-3, for another three-game LSC series.