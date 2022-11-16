Cameron drive

Cameron’s Karley Miller dribbles inside the paint while trying to score during Tuesday’s battle with Harding University at the Cameron Gym. The Aggies rallied for a 73-71 victory to climb to 2-1 on the young season.

 Photo by Jimm Alley

Cameron University women saw a commanding lead vanish in the third quarter but the Aggies kept fighting back and finally pulled out a wild 73-71 victory over Harding University Tuesday at the Aggie Gym.

Jeff Mahoney’s Aggies had a 48-33 halftime lead but the Bison clawed back and took the lead and made the Aggies fight for every point down the stretch.

Recommended for you