Cameron University women saw a commanding lead vanish in the third quarter but the Aggies kept fighting back and finally pulled out a wild 73-71 victory over Harding University Tuesday at the Aggie Gym.
Jeff Mahoney’s Aggies had a 48-33 halftime lead but the Bison clawed back and took the lead and made the Aggies fight for every point down the stretch.
The Bison converted one shot of a 2-shot foul with 40 seconds remaining to take a 71-70 lead.
CU opted to go inside to Korie Allensworth and while her shot missed the mark, Alena Wilson grabbed the rebound and put it up and in to give the Aggies the tie at 71 and she also drew a foul. She added the free throw to give the Aggies the lead, 72-71.
On the ensuing possession Mahoney guessed right,
“We did a good job of stopping the first couple of things they wanted to do off that final set and they sorta panicked and when they tried to dump it inside we got the turnover,” he said. “They fouled Karley (Miller) and she hit the second free throw and that was all the scoring.”
CU’s Katie King stole the final inbounds pass to foil any last-second heave.
Cameron was rolling in the second quarter when it scored 30 points to assume command but the NCAA Division II Lady Bison kept clawing back and eventually took the lead.
“In the third quarter we started settling for jump-shots and not taking the ball to the rim like we did in the first half,” Coach Jeff Mahoney said. “They also started getting the ball to their big girl (6-4 Sage Hawley) and pulling us away from the rim and she was doing a good job of getting them the ball and that allowed them some easy looks. She’s the GACC Preseason Player of the Year and is really tough to stop.
“It wasn’t like we weren’t executing well, we just didn’t hit shots and that’s probably due in part to the long road trip this weekend.”
Mahoney said that he was proud of his team after making the long road trip to Colorado for a pair of tough games at UC-Colorado Springs and then Adams State.
“That’s not an easy couple of games,” he said. “Playing Friday and Saturday out there is tough. We had to drive three hours to get to Adams State and then didn’t get any sleep and no shoot-around. Then we get out there and they have that altitude (7,545) feet on the chairs and you see that.
“We had some girls cramping up and sore but we managed to survive tonight. We had a bunch of girls score and they played good minutes for us as well to give the others a break. When we got back Sunday I told the players to not panic, we’re going to be OK and they played well tonight.”
Cameron will hit the road again Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. to face Central Oklahoma which is coached by former CU skipper Emma Andrews.