For professional rodeo contestants, this is the last week of action that will determine the field for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and the area’s two biggest names, tie-down ropers Ryan Jarrett and Hunter Herrin, appear in good shape to make another trip to Las Vegas where the 2021 Finals will be held this year after a one-year stint in Arlington, Texas.
Jarrett is in a comfortable position ranked 12th with earnings of $89,933 and while Herrin is on the bubble in 15th with earnings of $87,252, he does have a lead of more than $12,000 over the two closest competitors chasing him. Herrin will compete this morning in the slack at Rodeo Santa Fe and he’d love to go low there to just pad the earnings a bit more at that mid-size rodeo.
The biggest rodeo remaining is the Rodeo Salinas in Salinas, Calif., which has a total payout of $437,500. While I’m not a rodeo secretary, by comparing payouts at similar rodeos, my guess is the winner of the tie-down roping at Salinas would pocket around $7,000 or $8,000 at maximum and even if it was one of the chasers, that wouldn’t be enough to bump Herrin. I expect Herrin has entered that rodeo as an insurance policy, which is what most of those on the bubble will do to aid their cause.
Just ahead of Herrin are John Douch with earnings of $88,374 and Andrew Burks with earnings of $88,215, so those last three in the Top 15 are bunched tightly but all of them seem in good shape, something that isn’t happening in some other close races for the Top 15.
Kids rodeo slated
The Red Dirt Ranch will be the site of a youth rodeo Saturday and kids ages 1 to 12 will be competing in events that are a combination of rodeo and playday events.
Sherry Reed hatched the idea and husband Don has been doing much of the work building a standard-size arena complete with a couple of sets of small bleachers that were donated by the Lawton Rangers, which Don is a member.
The new arena is located at 9706 SE Baseline Road, which is just off SE 90th Street east of Lawton and fans are welcome to attend.
Events will include barrel racing, pole bending, flag pole, potato, goat tying and goat undressing. The divisions are: Tiny Tots (1-2), Tots (3-4), Peanuts (5-6), Peewees (7-9) and Juniors (10-12).
“We ended up with 19 entries because we thought being the first year it was best to start with a smaller field,” Sherry said. “Each of the kids went out and found sponsors for a belt buckle and we’ve also had great support from businesses like Cotton Electric, Geico, Crutcher’s and Wrangler. It was expensive to get this started but we hope to double the entries next year and keep growing.”
Many of the young competitors have been practicing at the Red Dirt Arena and each of them will be mounted to take part, even the Tiny Tots.
“Yes, they are all going to be mounted,” Sherry said. “We made the arena standard size because you need that for the electronic timers to work right. Those little ones have some cute ponies.”
The event will open at 10 a.m. with a prayer, the National Anthem and then right into the competition starting with the barrel racing.
Circuit Finals back in Duncan
DUNCAN--Duncan is once again gearing up to host the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Prairie Circuit Finals from Thursday, Oct. 14 to Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Stephens County Arena in Duncan.
The performances begin at 7:30 p.m. all three days and many of the best contestants in Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska will be competing.
Among those who have qualified in the Top 12 in their events are saddle bronc rider Colt Gordon of Comanche and in the tie-down roping Comanche’s Ryan Jarrett is currently sitting No. 1 in that event and Apache’s Bryson Sechrist is second and with a berth in the rich National Circuit Finals in Florida on the line, the action will be fierce.
More details will be coming as the field is officially announced after the season officially ends Sept. 30.