WALTERS — Two local teams advanced in the Class 2A regionals in a pair of exciting Thursday afternoon games at Walters.
The Walters girls were on the ropes against Hobart, but a last-second shot by Trista Ford gave the Blue Devils a 46-45 victory. Immediately after, the Walters boys gave Frederick all the Bombers wanted in a rematch of the Comanche County Tournament final, but Frederick eventually won yet again, 93-87.
Ford’s buzzer-beater delivers victory for Walters
When the ball left Trista Ford’s hand with the seconds waning, even her coach admits he didn’t think it was going in. In fact, Clint Meason wasn’t sure if his team would get a good look at the basket at all when it inbounded the ball, trailing Hobart by one point with 7.5 seconds left.
“It’s something we worked on in practice. And it was one of those situations where when I saw how they were going to defend it, I had my doubts about if this thing was actually going to work or not,” Meason said.
Ford inbounded the ball to Emma Youngblood, who handed off to Ford, simultaneously serving as a screener. Ford still had little room to get off a shot. When she did, it hit the back iron of the rim, bounced of the front of the rim and softly fell through the net, much to the joy of the home crowd.
“Trista just willed that shot,” Meason said. “She had people draped on her, just an unbelievable play. When it’s the playoffs, you’ve got to have players make plays and that’s what she did today.”
In a closely-contested game, Walters trailed by three, but secured a steal on a Bearcat inbound pass in the final minute.
The Blue Devils (13-8) now face Minco at Minco today. The Bulldogs beat Walters in the Apache Festival back in January. Tip-off is slated for 1 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Frederick boys withstood a frantic first quarter in which the Blue Devils matched the Bombers basket for basket, pulling away late. The Bombers will (14-6) will also have to play Minco on the Bulldogs’ home floor, set for a 3 p.m. start.