Much-needed rain has filled up many of our area lakes. And just in time for summer! Warm temperature and schools out last week, the local boat ramp will see an increase of business.
Just sit near the boat ramp at Lawtonka or Ellsworth on a busy weekend and you’ll witness a comedy of launch and retrieval boating errors that would be funny if not for the bottleneck that trickles down to other boaters.
Visit enough ramps and you’ll eventually see a towing vehicle submerged off the end of the ramp or a boat driven over a trailer into the bed of a pickup truck.
At the very least, you’ll witness threats and a possible fistfight among frustrated boaters waiting to launch.
Here’s a checklist to keep angry glares to a minimum and maximize the pleasure that should be the reason for any boating experience:
Practice makes perfect — Practice backing your boat trailer until you can accomplish the task with ease.
A crowded ramp is no place to learn how to back a trailer. Those practice sessions should take place in a large, empty parking lot. It helps if you have traffic cones or other mobile barriers that can be placed about the right distance apart to simulate the width of a launch ramp.
If you haven’t launched a boat since last year, a practice session is definitely in order.
Battery check — Long before you tow your boat to the water, make certain the battery is charged and all working parts are functional.
Don’t park on a ramp, then turn the key for the first time in months and be surprised by a dead battery.
If such a catastrophe does occur, immediately remove your boat from the ramp and allow others to launch. It’s called a launch ramp, not a repair ramp or a maintenance ramp.
Safety first — Before heading for the lake, check your boat to make certain it contains all necessary safety equipment, including a Coast Guard-approved flotation device for everyone aboard.
Also make sure all the required safety equipment is on board before heading to the lake. Those items include: Numbers and decals in good shape, PFDs required, Throw PFD, fire extinguisher, sound device (horn, whistle or bell), lights.
If you plan on skiing, load your skis and tow rope into the boat before you leave home. The same applies to ice chests, fishing tackle, etc. Do not park on the ramp, then move your gear from the towing vehicle to the boat. Make certain the drain plug is firmly in place before the launch.
If you drive an economy-type towing vehicle, pick your boat ramp carefully. A small, underpowered (for towing) car may have trouble pulling a boat up a steep, slick ramp.
Launching into the water — Launching works best if you have at least two experienced people involved.
One person gets in the boat while the other person stays in the vehicle and backs the boat down the ramp. When the boat is deep enough in the water, start the engine while it’s still on the trailer and use the engine to ease the boat off the trailer. Your driver may have to back down a little farther to help this process.
Back the boat out away from the ramp while your partner parks the towing vehicle, then slowly approach the ramp, which ideally has a dock, and pick up your partner.
Getting the boat out of the water — Retrieving the boat from the water is essentially a reversal of the launching process and should be equally well thought out.
Once the boat is secured to the trailer, pull it out of the water and out of the launch ramp traffic flow. Only then should you attempt to unload gear from the boat and tie it down on the trailer.
Just following these few courtesy tips will make everyone at the local boat ramp much happier, and that is the reason we head to the lake, right?
Lifejackets save lives
It’s too hot! It doesn’t look cool. I know how to swim. Nothing is going to happen to me.
These are just some of the many reasons people claim that they do not wear their life jackets. But with approximately 700 people drowning each year from recreational boating accidents, it is imperative for you to wear your life jacket at all times while you are on the water.
Life jackets are no longer the orange, hot and bulky vests that are commonly associated with on the water safety gear. New innovations and developments in life jackets have produced a smaller, sleeker, and much more comfortable version of a life jacket, leaving you with no reason not to wear it.
This year’s slogan by the North American Safe Boating Campaign is to just Wear It! And as they kick off the summer season this Memorial Day, and the National Safe Boating Week, they encourage you to do what it takes to remain safe on the water.
Much like a helmet to a biker or skate boarder, life jackets are an essential part of your boating safety equipment and should be worn at all times while on the water.
In 2020 of the 767 recreational boating fatalities 86% of those victims not wearing their life jackets. Two-thirds of those drowning victims were good swimmers. Life jackets are now lighter, less obtrusive and more attractive than ever before. The new inflatable life jackets or Personal Flotation Devices (PFDs) allows you the mobility and flexibility that you need when boating, fishing, paddling or hunting and are much cooler in the warmer weather.
There are many different varieties of inflatable jackets ranging from those that inflate instantly when you hit the water to those that are manually inflated. All are designed to be more comfortable and wearable than the traditional life jacket.
Accidents can happen at an alarming speed anyplace or anytime you are on the water. Although many boaters stow life jackets on their boat, very few choose to wear it. There just isn’t time to grab a life jacket and put it on properly before you are in the water. If you are faced with a strong current or unfavorable weather conditions you will not only have trouble making sure you are safe and secure in your life jacket, but you will be unable to help your friends, relatives, children or passengers that have accompanied you in your boat. Wearing your life jacket will allow you to be safe in case of an accident and will also allow you the ability to assist others that may be in danger
This year, during National Safe Boating Week, and throughout the boating season remember to practice safe and responsible boating, always wear your life jacket, and be alert and aware while on the water.
By practicing these simple steps you can save your life as well as the lives of the people boating with you.
Life jackets are now more comfortable and lightweight than ever, with many new styles to fit the style you want.
Don’t forget about your four legged friends. Many different styles of flotation devices are available for Fido. One with a handle on top makes it much easier to pull them from the water, if they fall in.
Safe boating saves lives so for this year’s National Safe Boating Week and throughout the boating season remember to Boat Smart. Boat Safe. WEAR IT!
Southwest fishing report
Altus-Lugert: Elevation 24 ft. below normal, water 70 and clear. Channel catfish, black crappie and white crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and rocks. White bass and walleye fair on bill baits, crankbaits, jigs and minnows in the main lake and around rocks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: Elevation normal, water 71 and murky. Black crappie and white crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and riprap. Blue catfish and channel catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, punch bait and shad around flats and points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Fort Cobb: Elevation normal, water 71 and stained. White bass fair on jigs in coves and main lake. Report submitted by Justin Cornett, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: Elevation normal, water 70 and clear. Saugeye slow on sassy shad, small lures and spinnerbaits around flats and points. White crappie and alligator gar fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and riprap. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Tom Steed: Elevation 5 ft. below normal and falling, water 70 and murky. Blue catfish and channel catfish fair on cut bait, shad and stinkbait around points, rocks and shorelines. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, live shad, minnows and sassy shad in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: Elevation .5 ft. below normal, water 71 and murky. Blue catfish and channel catfish good on cut bait and stinkbait in the main lake and along shorelines. Black crappie and white crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. Saugeye and walleye slow on crankbaits around the dam and riprap. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.