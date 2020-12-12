DUNCAN — With basketball season in full swing in southwest Oklahoma, the Southern Oklahoma Invitational in Duncan has been beginning ground for many schools, as their long basketball journey through the cold winter nights begins.
The Cache Lady Bulldogs began the tournament with a dominating 54-15 win over the Capital Hill Lady Redwolves, looking to keep all the momentum on their side going into the semi-finals. Following their win over Southmoore, the Duncan Lady Demons were set up for a matchup against the Lady Bulldogs as the winner would face Carl Albert in the finals.
In a very intense and hard-fought contest, the Lady Bulldogs would pull out a tough victory, scoring 41-36 over the Lady Demons to advance to the Southern Oklahoma Invitational championship game.
Between the two schools, there was not much difference as both teams host various of talented young women that hustle, play with toughness, and a tremendous grit in times where the ball seemed allergic to the rim.
The game started off back and forth as both defenses seemed to make life hard on the opposing offenses. Struggling to get a basket to fall, both squads continued to push the issue and try to find the groove offensively.
As the first quarter came to the close, both schools prepared for a dog fight as the score stood tied up at 13 a piece.
The second quarter continued to highlight the main idea of the first quarter, as the back and forth momentum continued to swing between Duncan and Cache like a Newton’s cradle. There would be spurts of offense, but with both schools play great defense, these offensive spurts would be shut down quickly.
Cache would finally create some distance from the Lady Demons, but shots from Kyndle Ledford and Alexis Giles would spark a little run of their own and end the Lady Bulldogs scoring. Even with a little and late run by the Lady Demons, Cache would hold a slim 22-21 lead over Duncan going into halftime.
Coming out of the gate, the Lady Bulldogs continued to build on the lead little by little. It was not coming easy for Cache, as Duncan continued to fight and claw back at the Bulldogs. Both offenses continued to chip away at the wood, as the third quarter ended with a score of 36-29 Cache lead.
As Cache and Duncan would exchange threes to start the final period of play, The Lady Bulldogs would finally create some breathing room. A three from Kyla Bonnarens would extend the lead to ten, as the score stood at 39-29 with six minutes and fifty-two seconds left in the game.
Duncan would quickly erase this deficit, highlighted by a big steal and score from Kindalyn Miller to make it a 39-34 ball game with just a little over three minutes left to play in the game. Gratefully for the Lady Bulldogs, it would be enough for them to walk away from the semi-final round victorious.
Game’s leading scorer Kloe Heidebrecht would lead the way for the Lady Bulldog in scoring with 20-point performance, following a 11-point game from senior Kyla Bonnarens. Duncan’s Kyndle Ledford would lead the scoring for the Lady Demons with a 11-point performance.
The Lady Demons will now compete in the Consolation championship following the loss to Cache against the Chickasha Fightin' Chicks, renewing a previously long and hated rivalry with a 1 p.m. tip off time.
Following the win, the Lady Bulldogs will now take on the Carl Albert Lady Titans in a showdown for the Southern Oklahoma Invitational championship, looking to take it all with a 7 p.m. tip off time.