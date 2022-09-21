Zane Kukurich is one of those local kids who grew up pretty much being a Wolverine fan before putting on the red and white for real.
“My mom was a High Stepper and she’s always talked about the time when they had 75 or 100 members out there,” the senior linebacker said. “So I have always been a fan and always wanted to play here.”
However, when he came up as a freshman, Kukurich wasn’t very big.
“I think I was about 5-7 or 5-8 and about 115 pounds when I came up here as a freshman from Tomlinson and now I’m about 155,” he said. “I started lifting weights and found out I enjoyed it and started lifting on my own time. I go to Freedom Fitness on the weekends to try and make myself a better player.”
It has worked well according to his coach.
“Zane has really come along for us,” Head Coach Ryan Breeze said. “He bulked up and went from playing in the secondary to moving to outside linebacker. He is very quick and aggressive. He works hard and wants to help the team in any way he can.”
The change took some time to develop his skills and knowledge.
“It was challenging coming in as a cornerback and safety and moving to linebacker,” he said. “I learned the keys and finally I have started to really feel comfortable.”
When the defensive calls are sent in from defensive coordinator Stacy Hunt, middle linebacker Tamarcus Malone passes the call to the rest of the defense.
“The first thing I have to read are the guards and center,” Kukurich said. “Once I see where they are going it’s up to me to go find the ball. Thus far I’ve had five tackles for loss, and getting those are always a big deal for the defense.”
This week the Wolverines will face the pass-happy Pirates of Putnam City.
“They have a good quarterback and they are going to throw it all over the field,” he said. “Their quarterback isn’t big but he’s pretty accurate. His favorite receiver is No. 2 (Senior Shawn Hill) and he also throws a great deal to No. 17 (Dameon Hardman). Those two are going to be the primary targets most of the time. We may blitz them some but when I’m not coming upfield, I will have to pick up the first receiver in my zone.”
Kukurich says that he enjoys all his classes but math is his favorite, including Algebra this semester. He has a definite goal in sight.
“My goal is to attend college and eventually get into law school,” he said. “I would love to get my degree and then find a job that allows me to be successful.”
While he has put on some weight since arriving at LHS, he’s still got plenty of room to grow. And there is no doubt what type of food he loves.
“My grandmother, Melitta Kukurich is German and I love everything she cooks, schnitzel, pan fries, German potato salad; she is an amazing cook,” he said.
Kukurich would love to someday visit German where his grandmother has family.
But for now he has some important business and that’s to help the Wolverines give their fans plenty to cheer about the rest of this season including his mother Melinda who definitely knows what it means when they say, “Once a Wolverine, Always a Wolverine.”