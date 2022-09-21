All in the family

Lawton High School outside linebacker Zane Kuturich listens to instructions from his coaches during non-contact work before the season. Kukurich and the LHS defense face a strong test this week against Putnam City.

 Staff photo

Zane Kukurich is one of those local kids who grew up pretty much being a Wolverine fan before putting on the red and white for real.

“My mom was a High Stepper and she’s always talked about the time when they had 75 or 100 members out there,” the senior linebacker said. “So I have always been a fan and always wanted to play here.”

