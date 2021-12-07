Ohio State hired Jim Knowles as the team’s defensive coordinator Tuesday, head football coach Ryan Day announced.
Knowles had been the defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State, where his defense ranked No. 3 in total yards per game. A finalist for the Broyles Award, which annually goes to college football’s top assistant coach, Knowles had an excellent defensive unit this season, ranking first in sacks (54), fourth in yards allowed per play (4.34), fifth in rush yards allowed per game (89.2) and 10th in pass yards allowed per game (184.4).
Day said Knowles won’t start until after the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One, on Jan. 2.
Ohio State finished the season allowing 366.6 yards per game, which is ranked No. 52 among all FBS programs. The Buckeyes allowed 119.7 rush yards per game and 246.9 pass yards per game, which was ranked No. 98 among all teams.