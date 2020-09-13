The 4th Annual Knights of Columbus tournament fielded 27 teams over two weekends, and raised just over $6,600 this year, according to tournament manager/organizer Carl Christman.
Christman said that most of the funds raised will be used for local families that have been affected by COVID and that he is working on getting some funds made available to Peyton Ty Smith’s family as well. (Smith is in the Children’s hospital in OKC with a rare cancer as you may have seen on the local news a few weeks back.)
Christman added a huge thank you to all of those who supported the event including the bowlers, who had a rip-roaring good time with this menagerie of bowling games of sorts.
The event paid five places this year with first going to the doubles teams of Rick Olson and Ben Laird who rolled a 2083 score.
Second place went to Charles Norman Sr. and James Williams for a 2018, followed by Noelle Wehmei-er and David Yett with 2008.
Fourth place was awarded to James Biscaino and Bill Kaplan for a 2007 and finishing in fifth was Carl Christman and Lydia Seymour with a 1983.
Thompson Leads with 299, Yett follows
Chris Yett had a very good week on the lanes but not good enough to beat Keith Thompson out of high game honors, even though they both submitted 11 in a row games during last week’s Suburban outing at Twin Oaks Bowling Center.
Thompson had 160 and 247 going into the third game where all but the last shot carried, summing up a 299 score thanks to a stubborn 7 pin.
Yett’s was also a game three 11-in-a-row, his string not starting until the second frame with a final score of 278.
Demetrius Wilcox took high series honors for the night with 731 on games of 205, 268 and 258.
Tracy Price followed with 719 that went 237, 247 and 235 and Thompson’s fantastic finish gave him a 706 for the evening.
The ladies honor roll high series came from the Suburban league where Jordan Kasza posted 236, 236 and 222 for 694 followed by Andrea Halstead with the week’s high game of 255 and a series of 689.
Chris Yett made another run at a perfect game last Monday during the Early Birds league at TBird, com-ing out of the gate with a front ten, 289 score.
Yett added a pair of 229 games to sum up this week’s honor roll high series of 747.
Robert Copeland chimed in with games of 265, 225 and 233 for 723 but neither could have been as happy as Aaron Bradley who bowled his first career 700 series in the same league.
Bradley had games of 246, 215 and 251 for a 712.
Early Birds secretary Gary Sammons said that Bradley filled the last frame of the night with 28 pins to ensure that his goal was met.
Another congratulations for the first of many to come Mr. Aaron Bradley.
On the senior front, Dale Perry rolled 257, 268 and 218 in the Socialites league to tally 743.
Rick Olson tapped out at 711 to lead in the Goodtimes on games of 267, 206 and 238 and Bill Cox was next best, posting 709 in the Socialites on games of 215, 268 and 226.
Darrel Conrad rolled a career high game of 280 in the Goodtimes league where Richard Jacoby exercised his consistency skills with games of 226, 225 and 226.
And last on the high rollers list is David Sherwood who hit 700 on the money in the Guys and Dolls, roll-ing 233, 238 and 229.
No-Tap Colorama News
The No-Tappers started the season last Tuesday at Thunderbird Lanes with Marvin Cox taking the spot-light with a 295 for high game and 693 for the high series.
This league is looking for bowlers to fill teams and even has room for a full team if anyone is interested and available on Tuesday afternoons at 1 p.m.
As for the Senior 9-pin Colorama a week ago last Friday, Dan Nicar put up the winning series of 858 and Sam Bowman took second with 843.
Sue Avis rolled a first place series of 775 for the ladies.
Mike McLester and David Yett both rolled no-tap 300 games and Sam Bowman posted a no-tap 298.
Scratch series winners were Bowman, 798 and McLester, 782.
Mystery Doubles winners were:
(1-1st) Sam Bowman/Damon Foster – 558
(1-2nd) Cleo Travis/ Marianne Hartley – 529
(2-1st) Sam Bowman/Damon Foster – 608
(2-2nd) Mike McLester/James Williams – 557
(3-1st) Dan Nicar/David Yett – 617
(3-2nd) Mike McLester/James Williams – 525
Strike pot winners: Randy Travis, David Yett and Sam Bowman.
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot – Cleo Travis (7+6+6=19) – no winner
Match Play – Sue Avis (Strike-6-out) – no winner
Pill Draw – James Williams (needed 4, got 6) – no winner
Waldo – Charles Norman (removed the head pin, got seven) – no winner
The senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama is held every Friday afternoon, starting at 1pm and is open to all bow-lers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.
What’s Happening?
Leagues are still looking for people to fill vacancies.
Senior, Youth, Adult, Day, Night, Scratch or just for fun No-Tap, there is something for everyone. Contact your local bowling center today for details.