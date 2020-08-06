Barrel racing is just as big a part of professional rodeo as the other six events and Wednesday night Hailey Kinsel continued her hot streak in record breaking fashion with a 16.90 to surge into the lead much to the delight of the huge Carload Night crowd at the LO Ranch Arena.
The crowd let the Cotulla, Texas cowgirl have a huge ovation when announcer Charlie Throckmorton let everyone know she’d just broken the arena record.
Kinsel, a two-time world champion dazzled the clover-leaf pattern on Sister and staked her claim to the top prize. She bumped Jessica Routier who turned in her 16.98 Tuesday as the first contestant in the slack.
And not to be denied some money, former world champion Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, surged into third with a 17.06.
Tonight the second performance will unfold at the LO Ranch Arena at 7:30 p.m. with the grand entry.
As expected, the Powder River bulls dominated in the final event of the night as there was just one qualified ride out of 14 outs. Powder River is one of two sub-contractors being used by lead stock contractor Beutler and Son of Elk City.
Dalle Mason of Weiser, Idaho, somehow found a way to stay aboard Powder River’s 723E, one of the many unridden bulls that came out of the chutes last night.
Crowd favorite Chauk Dees of Sterling, the defending bull riding champion, seemed to be en route to another good ride on XO from Powder River but a fierce jump at the 5.59-second mark tossed him to the ground much to the disappointment of the large group of family and friends.
There were some good efforts on the night but then again, the stock made life miserable on some contestants.
Richmond Champion is no stranger to success in arena and he made the most of his opportunity aboard the great bronc Firewater Wednesday to surge to the lead in the bareback bronc riding with a strong 86.5.
“That’s a great bronc, you always love to draw that one,” Champion said. “Right now you’re happy getting a good draw and I got that tonight.”
Champion was well out in front as the closest challenger was Cauy Poole with an 81.
The steer wrestling was indeed interesting with just one set of horses on hand, the six contests had to take time to adjust the stirrups and that showed just how tough it is to find good timed-event horses.
Cole Edge, the Durant veteran, paced the night’s effort with a 4.0 and while that was the best time, it was still only good for second in the overall standings after the big parade of steer wrestlers in Tuesday’s slack. Cade Goodman, the Waelder, Texas, cowboy survived the first night as his 3.8 will stand as the leads until tonight when more challengers show up at the LO Ranch Arena.
While steer wrestling didn’t produce a change at the top, team roping did, as veteran Garrett Tonozzi and Dustin Davis, posted earned a share of the lead with Brenten Hall and Chase Tryan who made their run during the slack Tuesday.
Saddle bronc riding weas dominated by Spencer Wright who made the whistle aboard Parlor House of the Sammy Andrews herd which is assisting primary stock contractor Beutler and Son Rodeo Company from Elk City.
Parlor House had a huge jump right out of the chute but as the Wright clan can do, Spencer settled in and got his rythym down and was able to spur his way to an 83.
“It’s been a slow year but we’re all just scrambling to get in as many rodeos as we can,” Wright said after his ride. In addition to having a good chance at winning the title, he also picked up the $500 bonus from Lupi Construction.
There were some no-shows including Zeke Thurston, the defending world champion who had drawn Black Tie from the Beutler herd and either he didn’t like his chances on that bronc or he was up at either Sikeston, Mo., or North Platte, Neb., the other two major rodeos this week.
The problems continued for the tie-down ropers who continued to battle fresh calves that are making their first rodeo of the season. The best time of the night was a modest 9.4 from Bryce Barney, of Carthage, Texas, but that won’t even get him a check.
That will allow Timber Moore and Kyle Lucas to sleep again with the lead as they posted 8.6 times Tuesday in the slack. But with more top contestants coming the next three nights anything could change.