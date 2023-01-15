SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Cameron women’s basketball team went on the road and upset Angelo State with a 61-57 win inside the Stephens Arena Saturday afternoon.
The Aggies move to 8-9 overall, 5-6 in the Lone Star Conference, and 3-4 in the West Division.
Katie King led the Aggies in scoring for the sixth time this season and the second straight game with 18 points.
Alena Wilson scored 13 points, Kailyn Lay and Karley Miller recorded 10, Korie Allensworth chipped in six, and Alannah Gillespie and LaKya Leslie had two points.
The aggressive play by the Black-and-Gold was the difference-maker in the contest. Cameron’s physical play kept the Belles out of their game plan. Down the stretch, the Aggies held ASU scoreless over the final 3:10 of the game, while CU closed the game on a 7-0 run to take the four-point victory Saturday.
King came out of the gate forceful on the court; she scored nine points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal in the opening frame, leading Cameron to a 15-11 advantage after the first quarter. She would open the scoring from the Aggies with a three-pointer 90 seconds into the game. Midway through the quarter, the teams would be tied at 7-7. King would take over in the final three minutes, outscoring Angelo State 6-4.
Angelo State opened the fourth frame with a basket on their opening possession to build a four-point lead, 49-45. A 5-0 run by CU gave the Aggies a 52-51 lead with 6:08 to play. The teams traded scores over the next three minutes, with the Belles coming out with a 57-54 lead with 3:10 to play, their last score of the game. Cameron closed the game with its defense holding ASU to 0-for-3 shooting from the floor and forcing two turnovers.
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Cameron men’s basketball fell to Angelo State, 73-56, Saturday without two starters inside the Stephens Arena.
Jaylan Thomas matched his career-high with 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the floor, 3-for-7 from three, and 3-of-5 at the charity stripe. Caylen Goff-Brown scored 19 points on 6-of-14 shooting, 3-for-8 beyond the three-point line and 4-of-4 at the free-throw line.
Thomas scored the first eight points of the game for Cameron, with the Aggies trailing 10-8 four minutes into play. Goff-Brown would then score the next six points giving the Black-and-Gold a two-point lead at 14-12. Over the next 10-plus minutes, ASU went on a 16-2 run to build a 28-16 lead with 3:30 to play until the half. CU closed the half on a 9-5 run, heading into the break trailing 32-25.
The Aggies came out with a fire lit under them, opening with an 8-0 run to take a 33-32 lead. Five minutes into the second half, Angelo State retook the lead and built an eight-point advantage at 48-40. Cameron had a 4:40 scoreless stretch shooting 0-of-6, allowing ASU to build an 11-point lead with a 6-1 scoring run. The Rams pulled away, building a 23-point lead with a 19-4 run down the stretch.
CU returns home for a four-game home-stand kicking off against Oklahoma Christian on Thursday at 7:30 pm.