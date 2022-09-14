Kickers are motivated by many things but sometimes failure can be the biggest motivator of all.
Joseph Kim has become one of the top kicking prospects in the United States but that wasn’t always the case.
“I remember when I was a freshman and we were playing at Deer Creek (Edmond),” Kim said before Tuesday’s practice. “Their kicker was getting all these recruiting offers and late in the game he tried a 55-yard field goal and he makes it. Later in the game we had a chance to win the game and the coaches sent me out to try a 27-yarder. I missed that kick and I was devastated. That really motivated me to become a better kicker.”
Now that he’s a senior, Kim is getting more and more notice from college programs and it isn’t all about kicking long field goals.
“Right now I have really been working on my kickoffs,” Kim said. “If you can get the ball into the end zone it keeps those good return guys from getting the ball and having a chance to break a long return.”
This season Kim has boomed 17 of his 18 kickoffs into the end zone and the only one that was returned was against MacArthur last Friday and it wasn’t more than a 10-yard return.
That power didn’t arrive until this past summer.
“I think it really came together last summer,” Kim said. “I started getting my technique down better and I also got stronger. Lifting weight isn’t the only way to get stronger but at some point you need that leg strength. This summer I went to the Kohl’s Kicking Camp and I really started kicking them deeper and I really felt like I was improving.”
And the camp gave him a chance to show his range for the college coaches in attendance.
“We had a competition at the end of the camp and we got to kick field goals and I had the longest at 59 yards,” he said. “That is what is going to give me a chance to kick in college. That kicker from Deer Creek that I talked about is now at Oklahoma State and I hope to get signed by a DI (NCAA Division I) program.”
Kim is not the first member of the family to serve in the same capacity, as older brother Daniel kicked at LHS as well.
“He got me started as a kicker but I owe a great deal to my parents who hauled me all around to these camps,” he said. “The Cole’s Camp was in Gatlinburg, Tenn., and they hauled me there. They have been very supportive.”
While Kim’s chances of getting signed by a college is growing with each game, he is also eager to get into college and major in physical therapy.
“I just think that being a physical therapist would be a great career where you could help others,” he said.
For now Kim just wants to keep getting better and more accurate but while he does enjoy kicking a field goal like he did last week against MacArthur, he’d just as soon keep adding extra points because it means the Wolverines are scoring touchdowns and that’s fine with him.
“I’d rather kick the PATs because that means we are scoring touchdowns and if we keep playing like we did last week, we have a good chance to keep improving and all of us would love to be in the playoffs but we know we all have to keep doing our jobs,” he said.