In continuation of a stellar week on the lanes, Phil Kilmartin wasn’t through when last week’s article went to print.
As you may recall, Kilmartin came within just a few pins of scoring an 800 series with one of the newest bowling balls on the market to top last week’s news, scoring 287, 247 and 258 for a 792.
We soon learned that it wasn’t all about the ball though as he had also posted a 769 just the day before.
Well, this week’s story comes from the day after the 792 when Kilmartin finally managed to put all of those X’s in one game, rolling a perfect 300 his final game of the Suburban league, a week ago last Thursday evening at Twin Oaks Bowling Center, Fort Sill.
Starting the night with a 212, Kilmartin lined up in game two to put away a 257 in front of what is re-ported to be his 92nd career 300 game. Yes, his 92nd career 300 game!
That outing netted another 769 series…but there’s more.
Kilmartin ended his week on the lanes in Friday night’s Guys and Dolls at Thunderbird Lanes with games of 265, 257 and 232 for a 754.
Now that’s a good week on the lanes!
Other League Highlights
Adding to successes in the Suburban league, Jordan Kasza ran the front 10 of the night looking for her first 300 game. Jordan ended up with a 286 opener and a 652 for the ladies high scores last week.
And in addition to Kilmartin’s high series in the Guys and Dolls, Bob Carter also put together a nice set of 736 on games of 276, 256 and 204.
Carter came back on Monday with a 709 to lead in the senior Socialites at Thunderbird Lanes as well. In that set he rolled 226, 226 and 257.
This week’s high series came out of the Goodyear league where Chad Perry, rolling the new Storm Dark Code, had games of 269, 256 and 268 for a 793.
It was reported that Chad was denied a double in the tenth frame by a pesky corner pin, keeping him just shy of the 800 series.
Matt Casey was the only other Goodyear bowler to record a 700 series last week with a 710 after games of 235, 254 and 221.
And a quick shout out Goodyear’s Willy Strong for high games of 217 and 233 off a 145 average.
Tracy Price hit the high note in the Tuesday Night Mixed at Twin Oaks, scoring 267, 258 and 213 for a 738.
James Ray went 224, 264 and 248 for a 736 for TNT’s high set, followed by Robert Copeland who rolled 730 on games of 258, 246 and 226.
Leading on the senior league front was Dale Perry with 720 on games of 215, 279 and 226 in last Wednesday’s Entertainers.
Dale was also in the zone in the Early Birds where games of 202, 246 and 255 allowed for the night’s high series of 703.
Roy Olson earned top billing in the Goodtimes with games of 205, 255 and 258 for a 718 and Troy Har-din shot 212, 249 and 245 to lead in the His and Hers’ with a 706.
Youth Highlights
Julian Love put the youth high series on the board in the TBird Legends where he rolled 222, 172 and 245 for a 639, followed by Caden Burk who closed out his set with a 257 game to allow for a 627 for series.
Congratulations to Aiden Nix for his first certified 100 game of 119 bowled in the Legends, and to Cash Hill for his first 100 game of 111 out of the TBird HotShots.
No Tap News
The Tuesday No-Tappers reported a no-tap 300 game by Kenny Ratke, giving him a 764 for series and second to the week’s high series of 795 rolled by Roy Olson.
Olson had games of 278, 252 and 265 to make up the no-tap high series.
A few new faces were on hand for the Senior 9-Pin Colorama a week ago last Friday where Dennis and Jayme Wilkerson, both walked away with first place wins.
Dennis took first in the men’s division with an 842 handicap series followed by Barry Morris with 797 and Damon Foster with 776.
Jayme ended up with an 817 to win first in the ladies division, followed closely by Kathy Zerbe who rolled 814 for second.
Robert Copeland put together the day’s high scratch series of 730 followed by Lee Brown with 703 and Mike Peckinpaugh with 686.
Mystery Doubles results:
(Gm 1, 1st) Mike Peckinpaugh/Damon Foster, 551
(Gm 1, 2nd) Dennis Wilkerson/Randy Travis, 538
(Gm 2, 1st) Dennis Wilkerson/Randy Travis, 561
(Gm 2, 2nd) Peggy Towne/Jayme Wilkerson, 556
(Gm 3, 1st) Charline Paslay/Kathy Zerbe, 520
(Gm 3, 2nd) Michael Sneed/Robert Copeland, 514
Strike pot winners were Michael Sneed and Lee Brown.
Peggy Towne got another try at the 21 Jackpot but this week came up a pin short knocking over only twenty pins in three shots.
James Williams went strike, strike, eight to go out in Match Play and Mike Peckinpaugh drew the num-ber seven pill and threw a strike in his Pill Draw attempt.
Dennis Wilkerson however made short work of the Snake Bite ticket, leaving the baby split, 3-10, to win the prize and Robert Copeland was closer than it looked at the Waldo shot, leaving the 1-2-8.
The Senior 9 Pin No-Tap Colorama is held on Friday afternoons at 1pm at Thunderbird lanes for senior bowlers age 50 and over with verifiable averages.
17th Annual Open
City Results
Below are the official standings from the recent 17th Annual Open City tournament that was held at Twin Oaks Bowling Center a couple of weeks ago.
Checks are being processed and will be handed out during league play. All positions listed will be receiv-ing a check.
Team: First: “Modern Classic” with bowlers Johnathan McCoy, 616, Kenny Ratke, 625, James Clemons, 575, Richard Jacoby, 745. Scratch Total: 2561, Handicap Total: 2790
Second: “Confused” with bowlers Richard Young, 562, Larry Keplinger, 649, Dwight Blair, 638, Brian Taub, 663. Scratch Total: 2512, Handicap Total: 2761
Third: Bowlers Robert Copeland, 655, Kenny Ratke, 643, Duane Hurwitz, 482, Richard Jacoby, 728. Scratch Total: 2508, Handicap Total: 2748.
Doubles:
1st: Johnathan McCoy/James Clemons, 1471
2nd: Danny Carson/Duane Hurwitz, 1402
3rd: Christina Culotta/Octavius Brandon, 1390
4th: Kenny Ratke/Robert Copeland, 1382
5th: Larry Keplinger/Dwight Blair, 1379
6th: Kelly Wright/Kristina McCoy, 1369
Singles (Handicap):
1st: Lee Brown, 757. 2nd: Bill Kaplan, 756. 3rd: Dwight Blair, 753. 4th: Richard Jacoby, 748. 5th: Kristina McCoy, 743. 6th: Kenny Ratke, 735. 7th: Johnathan McCoy, 722. 8th: Marshall Miller, 715. 9th: Phil Kilmartin, 712. 9th: Tracy Price, 712. 11th: Mark Hill, 710.
All Events (Handicap):
1st: Johnathan McCoy, 2194. 2nd: Kenny Ratke, 2168. 3rd: Richard Jacoby, 2155. 4th: Dwight Blair, 2153. 5th: Barry Morris, 2069. 6th: Christina Culotta, 2064. 7th: Larry Keplinger, 2062. 8th: Duane Hurwitz, 2056.
All Events (Scratch)
City Champion: Richard Jacoby, 2101. 2nd: Mark Hill, 2047. 3rd: Johnathan McCoy, 2002. 4th: Dwight Blair, 2000. 5th: Phil Kilmartin, 1909