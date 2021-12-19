So if you’re asking who this Kilmartin guy is and where he came from, well, let’s just say he’s back and he is wreaking havoc on our area lanes.
Kilmartin was shooting numbers in this association back when there were only a handful of good bowlers and honors were few and far between.
Looking back into the record books, what very well could have been Kilmartin’s first and second 800 series were rolled in this association back in the 1982-1983 season where his 814 and his 807 were the only two 800 series posted for that season.
In fact, according to the books, those two 800 series’ were the 12th and 13th to ever be recorded in this association.
We are not certain what the current count is for association 800 series’, thirty plus years later, but we can tell you that on last Friday, Dec. 10th, Phil Kilmartin recorded his twenty-third career 800 series while bowling in the Guys and Dolls league at Thunderbird Lanes.
With his trusty orange striking machine in hand, the RotoGrip Helios, Kilmartin rolled 258, 279 and 277 to put up an 814 series with 32 out of 36 possible strikes in the three game set.
Kilmartin said that there is a blank spot between the years of 2009 and 2015 on his records kept at USBC so there are probably more 800’s during that time, as well as those that were not certified but for the record he is at twenty-three and counting.
Other League Highlights
Mark Hill was quite pleased with his efforts in league even if it was a second best for the week as on the night before posting 814, Phil Kilmartin rolled 279, 256 and 242 for 777 to lead in the TNT.
Mark rolled 763 on games of 269, 237 and 257 followed by Kellan Hill who shot 732 on games of 279, 246 and 207.
Adam Arradondo was also in the mix with a 711 that went 257, 219 and 235.
Andrew McCann topped the Suburban league with a 755 series on games of 233, 278 and 244. Troy Hardin was next best with a 739 that went 267, 249 and 223 and Matt Casey finished the night with a 277 game to sum up a 710 for series.
Bob Carter was the senior bowler of the week with a 752 set from the Entertainers where he rolled games of 247, 268 and 237.
Carter also led in the Goodtimes with a 712 on games of 236, 245 and 231 and where Paul Zerbe had to strike out for 700 on the money after opening games of 243 and 266.
Chad Perry rebounded with games of 268 and 267 after a 196 opener to lead in the Early Birds with a 731 and Jimmy Prater was a close second with 710 that included games of 227, 248 and 235.
Tory Morales rolled the high set in the Goodyear league, putting together games of 235, 276 and 217 for a 728 and Jeff Janssen posted the only 700 in the His and Hers’, a 703 on games of 266, 220 and 217.
And finishing up the week’s highlights where they started, in the Guys and Dolls, Tony Mendoza rolled 258, 231 and 214 for a 703 and Ted Williams shot 217, 237 and 246 for a 700 even.
No-Tap News
Roy Olson rolled the one and only no-tap 300 game last week in the Tuesday No-Tappers but he had no help with his other two games.
Marshall Miller put the No-Tappers in the news with a 764 series on games of 245, 264 and 254.
Richard Payette, Lee Brown and Mike Peckinpaugh all bowled well and finished in that order in the Senior 9-Pin Colorama a week ago last Friday.
Payette had no-tap scores of 245, 252 and 265 for 762/870. Brown added 254, 210 and 278 togeth-er for 742/805 and Peckinpaugh shot 246, 258 and 261 for 765/798.
Sue Avis put games of 216, 230 and 223 together for a first place win in the ladies division with 671/788, followed by Peggy Towne who had a big 278 her second game that allowed for her 665/767 finish.
Peckinpaugh took first place in scratch singles with his 765, followed by Brown with 742 and Damon Foster slid into third with a 670.
Strike pot ticket winners were Lee Brown and Don Ginter Jr.
Mystery Doubles results:
(Gm 1, 1st) Damon Foster/James Williams, 580
(Gm 1, 2nd T) Richard Payette/Lee Brown, 556
(Gm 1, 2nd T) Gene Augustine/Charles Norman, 556
(Gm 2, 1st) Peggy Towne/Diane Frame, 571
(Gm 2, 2nd) Richard Payette/Lee Brown, 519
(Gm 3, 1st) Richard Payette/Lee Brown, 600
(Gm 3, 2nd) Damon Foster/James Williams, 536
Strike pot winners were Lee Brown and Don Ginter Jr.
Barry Morris rolled eighteen looking for the “21” Jackpot, Charles Norman found the channel early to go out in Match Play, Cleo Travis needed three but knocked over eight to miss the Pill Draw.
Tom Jiron left the 4-10 in the Snake Bite challenge but the 10-pin fell late denying the win and Don Ginter Jr. left the 1-2-4-10 going for Waldo.
The Senior 9 Pin No-Tap Colorama is held on Friday afternoons at 1pm at Thunderbird lanes for senior bowlers age 50 and over with verifiable averages.
In Memory
It brings us much sorrow to share with you the passing of our past and current Greater Lawton-Fort Sill Association President Rick Carlson.
Mr. Carlson received his wings last Friday, Dec. 10th after a brief illness.
One of the nicest guys that you would ever want to meet and always willing to help out whenever and wherever needed, which is what brought him to leading our association for a number of years, including those years when there was no one else willing to take on the responsibility.
For that reason, and so many more, Rick Carlson became our association’s 36th inductee into the local Hall of Fame in a ceremony held in Dec. of 2016.
Mr. Carlson moved to Lawton in 1983 and began bowling in 1985 and was an active member of the Entertainers league at Thunderbird Lanes until his passing.
Over the years Carlson has bowled in several leagues throughout the association and has been the Presi-dent of more than just a couple.
In 1988, Rick became a board member of what was then the Lawton-Fort Sill Bowling Association where he served on every committee including the Tournament committee, which he was the director of for 4 years and on the Audit committee, which he chaired for 3 years. He also served more than 20 years on the lane certification committee.
From 2001–2002, Rick served as 2nd Vice President and from 2002- 2004, Rick was the 1st Vice President before being elected as the Lawton-Fort Sill Bowling Association President, a title he held from 2004-2005.
In 2005, Rick oversaw the committee to merge associations, and became the first President of the Greater Lawton-Fort Sill USBC Association for which he served from 2005 until his resignation in 2014.
Rick returned to the post this past year and was the current association President.
Rick attended several annual Oklahoma State Jamborees and was instrumental in organizing the event when it was held in Lawton several years ago.
Rick earned his Hall of Fame Honor in the service category but he was also an accomplished bowler with five perfect 300 games to his credit, one 298 game and his most recent, an 11 in a row 279 game from the 2017 season.
It is obvious that Rick loved bowling as he selflessly donated many hours of his time to making the sport the best that it could be for you and I, and every league bowler who joined our association, vowing to do the job at hand to the best of his ability.
He will be missed but will remain forever in our hearts and forever a part of the Lawton-Fort Sill Bowling Association.