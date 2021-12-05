If you have paid any attention to bowling outside of our little community of rollers and shakers, you would have heard that a perfect 900 series was recorded by Cody Schmitt, a RotoGrip staffer, during league play at a bowling center in Wisconsin back the middle of November.
If approved by the United States Bowling Congress. it will be the 38th 900 series to go on record.
Schmitt was throwing the new RotoGrip Idol Helios when this difficult task was accomplished, a ball so new, it had not been released to the general public, thus creating some controversy over whether or not the score should be approved considering the ball wasn’t available to everyone when the score was posted.
Either way, not a subject we need to bother with as the fact remains that the score was rolled and the ball did what it was supposed to do by striking every time that it was rolled for 36 consecutive frames.
There is, of course, a huge amount of consistency required by the person with their hand in the ball, so it’s not all ball, though it sure helps.
One of the first to try out this new product in this area was Phil Kilmartin, who went front ten in the Entertainers league last Wednesday afternoon at Thunderbird Lanes, posting a 287 out of the box.
Kilmartin added games of 247 and 258 to post the high series of the week of 792.
Not too shabby for a first outing and for those of you who favor ‘orange power’ this ball is right up your alley as it is solid orange in color.
As stated, it is all about the ball as the Tuesday night before Kilmartin picked up his newest weapon, he put games of 224, 266 and 279 together for a 769 set that was high for the His and Hers’ league, also at Thunderbird Lanes.
Other League Highlights
The Goodyear league reported several high sets starting with a 747 by Tim Lundquist who shot 212, 256 and 279 to make up the series.
David Fishbeck was a close second with games of 230, 248 and 246 for a 724, and Chad Perry shot 202, 257 and 258 to round out the top three with a 717.
The hard-luck 699 series was rolled by Pops, Dale Perry, who shot 237, 245 and 217, just missing the marker.
Dale came through in the Early Birds, though, and managed 222, 258 and 224 to make the cut with a 704.
The Suburban league was off last week but in their report from the week of Nov. 11th, Ray Johnson was the only bowler with a 700 series, putting together games of 257, 233 and 238 for a 728.
And the top scores for the ladies on this week’s honor roll were from the Suburban where Jordan Kasza shot 234, 236 and 211 for a 681.
Youth Highlights
Ali Biscaino rolled the youth high scores, bowling in the TOBC Oak Trees league in Fort Sill.
Ali had games of 200, 211 and 172 for a 583 series.
Thunderbird youth leagues did not bowl in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
No-Tap News
Kenny Ratke started a game late but still rolled two out of three no-tap 300 games in the last Tuesday’s No-Tappers session.
Ratke started the day with a 263 so he wasn’t too far off, posting an 863 to lead in no-tap scoring for the week.
Honorable mention goes to new bowler, Andrew Jones, who rolled an exciting 298 his first game of the day.
Andrew said that all but two of the strikes in the game were natural (ten pins in the pit) strikes until that last shot that was a little shaky to say the least.
The Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama took off over Thanksgiving but was back last Friday for color-pin fun and no-tap scoring.
Tune in next week for their highs and highlights and remember, this event is held on Friday afternoons at 1 p.m. All bowlers who are at least 50 years of age are eligible with a verifiable average.