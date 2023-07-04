Here’s wishing you all a very happy and safe Fourth of July.
As they say, “It’s going to be another hot one” so find a cool place and chill or, just go bowling!
Heating up the lanes with a 751 series last week was Phil Kilmartin who put games of 247, 225 and 279 together to make up the set in the Summer Entertainers senior league last Wednesday af-ternoon.
Youth Bowling
Not quite the super six hundred from last week but Jake Croft held his top spot billing with a 544 as the youth high series of the week.
Croft had games of 170, 195 and 179.
Peyton “TY” Smith was a close second, scoring 169, 179 and 193 for a 541.
Smith’s big 268 game on the honor roll came from the Po-Boy Tournament where he continues to add funds to his SMART account as a cashing participant.
Sneed crowned Po-Boy Champ
The fourth of the Po-Boy Summer of 2023 Series of tournaments is in the books and we have our fourth different champion.
The event started with thirty-three bowlers on hand for two games of qualifying in hopes of making the cut to the top sixteen.
When the dust cleared, Matt Ray held a demanding lead with 520 thanks to a 289 front 10 scored in game two.
Richard Brown was in second with 504 and Ken Knoff was the third seed with 503.
The remaining players were seated as follows, (4) Blaine McKinney, 497, (5) Shawn Thomas, 495, (6) Ty Smith (Y), 493, (7) Charles Macias, 484, (8) Mike Hutto, 482, (9) Tony Rogers, 480, (10) Symphony Smith (Y), 477, (11) Tyler Price, 469, (12) DJ Pyfer, 466, (13) Anthony Sneed, 455, (14) Jimmy Bomboy, 454, (15) Amanda Price and (16) David Yett, 448.
Scratch singles winners during the first two qualifying games were Tyler Price, 258, and Jayson Rog-ers, 252, for game one.
Scratch winners for game two were Matt Ray, 289 and DJ Pyfer, 224. (Keep in mind this is an optional side event and may not reflect the actual high scores of the tournament but rather, only scores from those who entered.)
Bowlers were placed in a high-low single elimination bracket where 1st vs. 16th, 2nd vs. 15th etc.
The field was cut and the results are as follows: Ray beat A. Price, 203-191, Hutton beat Rogers, 250-235, Pyfer beat Thomas, 259-186, Sneed beat McKinney, 237-217, Bomboy beat Knoff, 241-200, Ty Smith beat T. Price 308-200, S. Smith beat C. Macias, 242-214 and Brown beat Yett, 258-237.
In the round of eight, Ray got the win over Hutto, 219-193, Sneed won against Pyfer, 270-224, T. Smith won against Bomboy 255-195 and Brown beat S. Smith 302-251.
Both matches were fairly close in the Semi’s where Sneed advanced to the finals over Ray, 216-184 and Ty Smith squeaked by Brown, 242-237.
Sneed was at a 37 pin disadvantage at the start but it did not take long for the high roller from the Wichita Falls area to make up that deficit and add a couple of strikes for good measure, taking the crown 239 to Smith’s 215.
The Po-Boy event is held every Monday night starting at 7:00 PM. Bowlers must have a verifiable av-erage to participate or will be entered at 220 scratch.
Officials ask that bowlers sign up and pay by 6:30pm and as always the entry fee is only $25 per person.
No-Tap News
Andrew Petering is credited with the league no-tap high set of 805 a score posted while bowling in the Tuesday Night Tapless league where he shot games of 287, 256 and 262.
Toby Franco also put a front ten 287 on the board but Mark Olson got the job done with a no-tap 300 between games of 215 and 254 for a 769 for his series total in the Tapless gathering.
Secretary Gary Sammons reported his wife Stephanie saving the team with her 712 series on games of 256, 246 and 210.
The senior Socialites No-Tap league reported a 297 game and a 750 series for Sam Bowman, a no-tap 300 with a 745 series for Ronnie King, a no-tap 300 by Cleo Travis to assist in a 728 for series and a no-tap 300 by Gary Webster.
And Dale Perry missed out on a no-tap 300 but he did manage this league’s high series this week of 790 on games of 255, 265 and 270.
Last Friday was without at doubt John Fortner’s day to play.
Fortner led the Senior 9 Pin No Tap Colorama from the start with no tap games of 278, 300 and 277 for an 855 scratch score that was a big 990 with handicap.
Defending champion Malden Smith finished in second place this week thanks to a 297 closer that allowed for an 876 handicap total, and Randy Travis scored 846 for the third place prize.
Diane Frame kept the ladies crown for another week, posting 855 for the win, followed by Peggy Towne who finished with an 830.
Fortner and Smith were also one and two in the scratch singles side action. Fortner with that 855 and Smith followed with a 774.
Mystery Doubles went as follows.
Gm. 1, 1st – Diane Frame/Margit Augustine, 582
Gm. 1, 2nd – John Fortner/Elaine Henderson, 576
Gm. 2, 1st – John Fortner/Elaine Henderson, 600
Gm. 2, 2nd – Randy Travis/Peggy Towne, 579
Gm. 3, 1st – Cleo Travis/Malden Smith, 591
Gm. 3, 2nd – John Fortner/Elaine Henderson, 566
There were no winners in the special challenge shots again last week but a couple hit big on strike pot tickets including Don Ginter Jr., Bob Henderson, Diane Frame and Randy Travis.
This event is held every Friday afternoon at Thunderbird Lanes; starting at 1PM. Bowlers must be at least 50 years old with a verifiable average to participate.