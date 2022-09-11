League bowling for the fall season has started back up and though some secretaries are still trying to get organized, others are up and running like clockwork. At this stage it is a Coo-Coo clock but we are doing our best.
Making a grand entrance into the season is Thunderbird’s Early Birds league where Secretary Gary Sammons is hard at it for another season.
Sammons got caught up with two week’s worth of scores that featured week one’s leader as being a new addition to the honor roll, Derek Bond.
Bond had games of 230, 268 and 223 for a 721 welcoming series.
The second week, this past Monday evening, Phil Kilmartin made his league debut with what would be this week’s high series of 763, scoring games of 246, 258 and 259.
Since we’re on the subject, Kilmartin also posted a 728 in the Guys and Dolls that went 236, 245 and 247 and bowling in the Suburban league at Twin Oaks, Kilmartin led the troops with a 725 on games of 252, 268 and 205.
Andrea Halstead held up the ladies this week with the second highest series in the Suburban of 717.
Halstead strung games of 224, 247 and 246 together to make up the impressive set.
Other Suburbanites in the groove during their second week of league play included Brandon Tipton with games of 234, 246 and 236 for a 716, Chris Reser with 225, 206 and 276 for a 707 and Patrick Caton with games of 212, 247 and 244 for a 703.
James Ray got top billing in the TNT league with a 719 shooting 237, 267 and 215, followed closely by Andrew Petering who, after starting with a 174, rolled 267 and 276 for a 717.
A quick shout out in the TNT league to Brenda Lathe who, after taking the better part of the last five years off, came out with games of 197, 200 and 203 for 600 on the money. Way to make a comeback.
Richard Jacoby led on the senior league front with a 715 from the Goodtimes league where he rolled 212, 235 and 268, followed by Bob Carter’s entry from the Entertainers where consistency was the name of the game scoring 233, 234 and 234 for a 701.
Youth news
Caden Burk was the youth bowler of the week with a mere 556 on games of 191, 185 and 180. Meanwhile Mikey York had the high game of 202 to assist in a 544.
Adonis Coleman led in the HotShots U12 division with a 370 series on games of 146, 124 and 100.
No-Tap Colorama
Gene Augustine had no-tap games of 225, 229 and 276 for the men’s high series of 868 with hand-icap, in the senior No-Tap Colorama a week ago last Friday afternoon.
Taking second place was Barry Morris with a near triplicate 234, 234, 235 for 703/808 and defend-ing champ, JP Nauman, rolled 799 that included scratch scores of 221, 275 and 255 for third place.
Shirley Hanley had the ladies high series of 724 on games of 233, 251 and 180, followed by Margit Augustine’s 717 set.
Scratch singles winners were David Yett, 752, JP Nauman, 751 and Kenny Ratke, 746.
Mystery Doubles winners went as follows.
Gm. 1, 1st – Roy Olson/Morton Williams, 592
Gm. 1, 2nd – Barry Morris/Don Ginter Jr., 559
Gm. 2, 1st – Marshall Miller/Sam Bowman, 573
Gm. 2, 2nd – JP Nauman/Gene Augustine, 566
Gm. 3, 1st – JP Nauman/Gene Augustine, 593
Gm. 3, 2nd – Dave Yett/Diane Frame, 510
Shirley Hanley, Diane Frame and Barry Morris were the only bowlers to take home any Strike pot mon-ies and the special challenge shots were also left for another day.
Marshall Miller got six, seven and six for nineteen looking for the lucky “21” count.
Elaine Henderson got a seven on her first roll but cleaned the gutter on ball two for the “Match Play” ticket.
Barry Morris needed a six count but got eight in the “Pill Draw”, Marshall Miller left only the three pin trying to get a split in the “Snake Bite” and James Halstead left the two, four and five in his try at “Waldo”.
All senior age bowlers 50 and older are invited to join the fun every Friday afternoon at 1PM at Thun-derbird Lanes.
Knights of Columbus Mixed Game results
The Sixth Annual Knights of Columbus Mixed Game Fundraiser was a huge success once again this year.
Bowlers had a great time bowling the different formats and just shy of $5,900 was raised for the organizations charitable donations.
Many thanks to all who bowled and those who offered door prizes for the event and don’t forget to support those whose banners are hanging at Thunderbird Lanes for the generous contributions.
Tournament director Carl Christman did a fantastic job of putting it all together and reported the following winners.
Taking first place was Payne Jolly and Connor Macdonald with 2127, followed by Shawn Thomas and Bill Kaplan.
Kaplan and Macdonald teamed up for the first squad and set the pace for the event that landed them a third place finish with 2022.
Amanda and Tyler Price took fourth place with 2002, Desiree Douglas and Kenny Ratke took fifth with 1998 and Charles Norman and Daniel Bailey cashed in sixth place with a 1978.
Missing the money line by two sticks was David Yett and Kenny Ratke with 1976.
As you may recall, there were six different game formats bowled to make up the doubles partners totals.
Honorable mention for some of these games was Connor Macdonald with a 290 in No-Tap and Tyler Price with 300 game, also in the no-tap setting.
Shawn Thomas and Bill Kaplan managed a 300 game in Best Ball as did Tony Mendoza and Jennifer Hazzard.
Other high scores in the Best Ball game were a 299 by Thomas Mansfield and Shawn Thomas and a 286 by Connor Macdonald and Bill Kaplan.
And lastly, David Yett and Kenny Ratke posted a 289 in the Scotch Doubles game.
And one other note of interest, congratulations to Connor Macdonald and his life partner Megan Carter who gave birth to a beautiful baby girl in the wee hours of Sunday morning.