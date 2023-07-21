Kevin Harrington may not have gotten off the number of shots he wanted during his prep basketball playing career but his ability to teach the game to his players over a long coaching career at MacArthur will be rewarded Saturday when he is inducted into the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
The annual OCA Hall Banquet will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Marriott Southern Hills in Tulsa to officially launch the annual Coaches Clinic and All-State Games.
The night will be special for the Harrington family as Kevin’s honor will cap a Harrington Hall Hat trick as he joins dad Clester and brother Bruce in the elite coaching fraternity.
“Getting to be able to join dad and my brother in the Hall of Fame is pretty special,” the longtime Mac coach said. “And to have Dad be able to still travel and be there is going to make it even more special. We’re going to have a pretty good crew there and that will make it even more enjoyable.”
“I would have gotten more honors in high school if Bruce would have passed me the ball more,” Kevin would jokingly say during their many battles on opposite sides of the Gore War between the Eagles and Highlanders.
But despite their friendly joking around, they loved what the Bulldogs accomplished under their father.
“During the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s, Dad was able to compete in the biggest class in Oklahoma and beat some great teams,” Kevin said. “We went to state seven or eight times and we won some big tournaments. He taught Bruce and I how to coach and get the most out of our players.”
Kevin paid his dues, serving as an assistant for Hartwell Menefee for nine seasons before taking the Mac helm himself.
“I told my first team that we might not always have as much talent as other teams, but that we were going to play harder than anyone else,” he said. “I told them I was going to coach harder and I expected them to play harder.”
Harrington’s Highlanders wound up reaching the Area Tournament 22 of 23 times during his coaching career there and ironically the one time his club didn’t reach the Area the Highlanders were ousted by the No. 1 team in the state.
And while fans loved the Ike-Mac battles with the brothers facing each other, the family wasn’t that keen about the series.
“Those games with Ike and Lawton High were always good ones,” Kevin said. “During the 1990s and 2000s, there were some crazy games and I remember the fire marshal coming in a couple of times and just shaking his head. Those games against Ike were tough on both of us and we always were glad when they were over.”
Eventually the brothers figured out a way to avoid those coaching matchups as they decided to apply for a job at Fort Worth North Side High School.
“Our sister — Tracey Cravens — was teaching there so we both applied for the head basketball job and both got interviews,” Kevin said. “We were hoping that they’d hire both of us and we could coach together, and that’s what happened. We coached for six years and Bruce was the head coach at first and then we flip-flopped for the last season.
“The school was not a basketball powerhouse but our kids gave good effort and we beat some good teams,” he said.
“Now we are living in Norman to be close to our kids and grandkids. Koby and his family are right close to where we live and they have two boys, Jacob and Grant, so that’s giving us a chance to see them grow up and be a part of their lives.”
Harrington wound up compiling a 336-202 record at Mac and had some talented players along the way, including Marco Gagliardi who took over the Mac reins and has kept the program among the best in Class 5A.
One thing is certain on the eve of the Hall banquet; there won’t be another table that will be as entertaining as one full of Harrington family members because having fun is what has made this family special in the eyes of so many friends.