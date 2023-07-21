Kevin Harrington

In this file photo from 2019 former MacArthur coach Kevin Harrington, center, is inducted into The Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame’s. Alongside him is his brother Bruce, left, and father Clester, right. Saturday Harrington will be inducted into the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

 File photo

Kevin Harrington may not have gotten off the number of shots he wanted during his prep basketball playing career but his ability to teach the game to his players over a long coaching career at MacArthur will be rewarded Saturday when he is inducted into the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

The annual OCA Hall Banquet will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Marriott Southern Hills in Tulsa to officially launch the annual Coaches Clinic and All-State Games.

