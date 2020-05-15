DUNCAN — Former Altus and Cache boys head basketball coach Brandon Kephart has been named the head coach of the girls basketball team in Duncan.
Kephart, a Lawton native who was a standout player at MacArthur in the late 1990s, was most recently an assistant under Duncan boys coach David McGuire this past season. As a head coach Kephart went 27-26 in two seasons at Cache from 2014-16, before heading to Altus, where his teams were only able to muster four wins in two seasons.
Kephart takes over a Duncan girls team that went 10-14 this past season. Kephart was over for the retiring Mike Fitts.