Bill Kaplan put his name in lights, kicking off the Suburban league with the back 11 in a row, scoring a 290 game to start the session.
Well on his way to an 800 series, he was thinking, but that thought went by quickly after a discourag-ing 179 for game two.
“That’s alright!” Bill said to himself, “I can still pull out a respectable set with a big finish.”
Ah, but bowling is a humbling game and the powers that be saw to it that the 290 opener would be the only big story of the week as it didn’t matter what Kaplan rolled, how, when or where, strikes were no longer available and he closed the set with a 149 to just barely make it over 600 at 618.
It was a tough break but he will be back and maybe next time, the pins will be on his side.
League highlights
There were several good sets coming out of the Suburban league back on April 27th, including this week’s honor roll high of 747 by Richard Jacoby.
Jacoby was looking at a triplicate 247 but instead closed out his night with a 253 to make up the set.
Jim Bomboy followed with 743 that went 258, 238 and 247 and Phil Kilmartin shot 247, 232 and 248 for a 727.
Jeff Janssen got in on the act with a 725 on games of 222, 235 and 268 and rounding out the high rollers list was James Biscaino and Jimmy Bomboy.
Biscaino summed up a 709 on games of 246, 216 and 247 and after starting the night with a 278, Bomboy Jr. added 201 and 225 for a 704.
The only other 700 series posted came from the Early Birds league where Dale Perry shot 245, 233 and 224 for a 702.
Honorable mentions this week go to Romeo Callison for a 245 game off a 157 average bowled in the TNT league and to Robert Morin for a 217 off a 153 average from the Guys and Dolls.
Youth Highlights
Carter Croft led in youth league action, posting a season high 672 on games of 220, 234 and 218.
Cash Hill rolled a career high 150 game in the TBird HotShots and Knox Hill was the only TBird Min-iShots bowler to bust 100 with a 108 scored in game one.
No-Tap Colorama Results
Malden Smith showed on mercy on his competition in last Friday’s Senior No-Tap Colorama at Thun-derbird Lanes.
Smith put games of 266, 284 and 278 together for an 828 scratch total that with handicap, round-ed out to 900 even for first place.
Second place went to John Fortner at 842 and Bob Hartley tied with Randy Travis at 809 for third, even though this week’s event only paid the top two places as it was a small gathering.
In fact, only three ladies were on hand when Diane Frame took first with a 747.
Scratch Singles went to John Fortner for 782, followed by Kenny Ratke with 715.
It is not very often that first and second pair up in the Mystery Doubles but it happened last week as you will see, Malden Smith and John Fortner sweeping first place in the side attraction.
Gm. 1, 1st – Malden Smith/John Fortner, 588
Gm. 1, 2nd – James Halstead/Bob Hartley, 576
Gm. 2, 1st – Malden Smith/John Fortner, 568
Gm. 2, 2nd – Kenny Ratke/Randy Travis, 513
Gm. 3, 1st – Malden Smith/John Fortner, 586
Gm. 3, 2nd – David Yett/Charles Norman, 537
Six out of nine strike pot tickets were hit if even for half. Winners were Ken Knoff, Diane Frame, James Halstead, David Yett, Malden Smith and Charles Norman.
That was not the case in Special Challenge shots as there were no takers on any of the challenges.
The senior no-tap Colorama event will continue its run throughout the summer months, every Friday afternoon at Thunderbird Lanes, starting at 1PM.
Bowlers must be at least 50 years old to participate but do not have to be current senior league bow-lers.
This tournament is handicapped, so all bowlers must have a verifiable average.