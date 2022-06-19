RICHARDSON, Texas — The annual Lone Star Conference Scholar-Athlete Award winners were announced on Thursday, with nearly 30 student-athletes recognized by league officials.
Each academic year, the LSC presents a Scholar-Athlete Award to one male and one female student-athlete at member institutions. These student-athletes are selected as representatives of the outstanding accomplishments in athletics, scholarship and leadership that are displayed on each LSC campus during the year.
To be eligible for consideration, student-athletes must have participated at least two years in their sport and be a member of the graduating class.
Cameron was represented by golf graduated student-athletes Iona Roska and Tyler Kaman.
Roska has excelled on the course and in the classroom for the last five years for the Aggie women’s golf program. The Inverness, Scotland native was recently named to CoSIDA Academic All-District, is a 2-time All-Conference selection, and is a 4-time WGCA All-American Scholar with a chance at a fifth later this summer.
This season, Roska led CU with a 75.59 scoring average in 11 tournaments. She finished the season ranked No. 26 in the region and was the top individual to earn a bid to the NCAA Division II West Regional, the program’s first student-athlete to make it that far into the postseason.
Kaman has been a mainstay in the Cameron men’s golf lineup for the last three seasons. He was the LSC and Cameron Athletics Newcomer of the Year in 2020, a first team All-LSC performer this spring, and is a 2-time GCAA Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-American Scholar with an opportunity for a third later this summer.
A Fredericksburg, Texas, native, Kaman has a stroke average of 73.45 (third best in program history) over 76 rounds with eight rounds in the 60s and 28 par or better rounds in three seasons at Cameron. He also tied the program low-round record of 65 at the Ryan Palmer Invitational in the fall, a tournament in which he won the individual title.
Both Roska and Kaman earned their undergraduate degrees in business while Roska also earned her Masters of Business Administration while at Cameron.