HOUSTON, Texas — The Cameron men’s golf team opened the spring with a two-round score of 595 and are currently in fourth place at the Houston Classic.
Cameron will look to make up some ground during the third and final round, which will begin on Tuesday morning.
The Aggies opened the day with a first round score of 297 and then followed that up with a 298 in the second round.
Tyler Kaman had the low round of the day for CU, shooting a 146 for the first 36 holes of play. Kaman carded a 73 in both rounds and is currently tied for 10th place. Devin Whipple finished day one just two strokes behind him teammate, shooting a 73 in round one and then a 75 in the 2md round.
Freshman Tobias Andersen carded a 74 in round one, then a 75 in the second round to put him just behind Whipple. Joey Kirk carded a 77 during Monday’s opening round and shot a stroke better in round two.