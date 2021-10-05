AMARILLO, Texas – Tyler Kaman’s 65 and Preston Holmes’ 69 powered Cameron’s second round surge at the Ryan Palmer Foundation Invite as the team sits in second place after 36 holes of action.
Cameron sat in seventh place with a 287 after 18 holes of action on Monday. One of three freshmen in the lineup for the Aggies, the Aussie Hamish Murray came out with the hot start in round one, carding a 70 with five birdies on the scorecard for his opening round.
Kaman shot just one stroke over his younger teammate with a first round 71, adding four birdies to CU’s total for the day. Another first-year player, Trevor Mierl made his collegiate debut on Monday, shooting 72 with five birdies of his own in the first round. Holmes added a 74 and Hunter Drotts shot 80 in his first round as an Aggie.
The afternoon round was when the Aggies turned it on, shooting a 278, the program’s lowest score since 2017, which happened at the same course. Their 565 total score has them sitting in second place, just seven strokes back of the leader and host West Texas A&M.
Kaman had his best round as an Aggie and tied the program’s record low since at least 1993 during Monday’s second 18 holes. The senior recorded six birdies and added an eagle to close out the front nine holes and finished with a 65, the lowest score of the round. Kaman’s 136 has him in third place individually.