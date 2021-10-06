AMARILLO, Texas — Tyler Kaman claimed the top medalist honor at the Ryan Palmer Foundation Invite on Tuesday as the Aggie men’s golf team put together one of their best rounds in program history to finish in second place as a team.
Cameron, who entered the day within striking distance of the leader and host West Texas A&M, recorded the third lowest round in program history with a 274 to finish with the second best 54-hole score as a program, 839. They finished just two strokes behind the tournament winner WT.
Kaman, who tied CU’s single round low of 65 in the second round, added a 68 in the final round to give him a 204 for the event. He jumped up two spots and edged out the Buffs’ Eemeli Jarvinen and Hutchinson’s Ben Partridge by one stroke. The senior came in clutch with six birdies including one on hole 18 to claim the win.
Freshman Trevor Mierl showed off his potential in the final round at the Amarillo Country Club, carding a 66, the lowest score of the day. Mierl collected five birdies and even made an eagle on 18 to finish with the five-under round. The Austin, Texas, native finished with a 211, tying for 12th place with fellow Aggie Hamish Murray, who had a 70 in the final round.
Preston Holmes also shot 70 during Tuesday’s round, giving him a 213 54-hole score, tying for 14th place individually. Hunter Drotts rounded out the lineup with his best score of the tournament, a 73, giving him a total score of 227. Competing as an individual, Devin Whipple carded a 72 on Tuesday to finish with a 217 three-round score.
Statistically, the Aggies led the field in par-3 scoring (+4), birdies (65), and eagles (four). Kaman had a field best par-3 score of two-under and finished with 16 birdies, one less than his younger teammate Murray, who led the tournament. Additionally, Mierl’s two eagles led the field, while Drotts, Whipple, and Kaman each had one.
The Buffs and Aggies finished way ahead of the rest of the field with the third place team, Wayland Baptist posting a tournament score of 851. Hutchinson and Garden City rounded out the top-5 team finishers.
Cameron will look to carry their momentum into next week when they compete in the Midwestern State Mustang Invite, Oct. 11-12, in Wichita Falls, Texas.