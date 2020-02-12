HUMBLE, Texas — The Aggie men’s golf team moved back up the team leaderboard to finish in fourth place at the Houston Classic thanks to their third round score of 295 on Tuesday, tied for the best round of the day.
Cameron entered the final day of their opening event of the spring in fifth place but used their third round score of 295 to move back up into fourth place with a 54-hole 900 on the scoreboard. They finished 27 strokes back of the tournament winner Central Oklahoma, who also shot a 295 on Tuesday.
Junior Devin Whipple recorded the low round of the tournament during his final 18 holes on Tuesday, shooting a four-under 68. That, combined with his 77 in the first round and 76 in the second gave him a 221 for the tournament, which was good for ninth place in the player leaderboard.
Tyler Kaman finished in fourth place at the Houston Classic, carding a 219 through 54-holes. The junior from Tyler JC shot a 73 during Tuesday’s round to follow up his 72 and 74 from the first two rounds of play.
Cameron had two other players finish in the top-30 individually, with Joey Kirk matching his first round score of 75 to give him a 228, which was good for 20th individually. Preston Holmes came into the clubhouse tied for 30th with a 234, shooting a 79 in the final round, while Logan Durst carded an 81 on Tuesday to give him a 240 for the 54-hole tournament.
The Bronchos won the Houston Classic by eight strokes, as Southern Arkansas came in second with an 881. Southwestern Christian finished just four strokes ahead of the Aggies in third place, while Harding’s third round score of 312 dropped them to fifth place with a 916 three-round score.
SWC’s Leonardo Ruggieri claimed the top individual honor, finishing the event two strokes under par with a 214. UCO’s Jacob Lackey and SAU’s Brendan Little tied for second with a pair of 217 scores.
The Aggies’ top-5 finish was the third of their 2019-20 season, as they came in fourth at the MSU Mustang Invitational and fifth at the Jerry Hrnciar Invitational in the fall.
Cameron’s next event of the spring will be Feb. 24-25, when they compete in the St. Mary’s Rattler Invitational in San Antonio, Texas.